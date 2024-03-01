"Like he just got back from Dagestan wrestling a bear" - When Sean O'Malley detailed bizarre bathroom interaction with Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC event

Sean O'Malley once recounted an unusual bathroom encounter with Umar Nurmagomedov at a UFC event.

During an episode of his The BrO'Malley Show last May, 'Sugar' discussed an incident involving Nurmagomedov in a restroom. O'Malley shared his perplexity at seeing the Dagestani fighter washing his feet in an out-of-the-ordinary manner, unaware of the Islamic practice known as wudu:

"I saw Umar in the bathroom. I swear to God, this motherf**ker was washing his feet. Like… that’s weird. I was like, 'Were his shoes off?' and his foot was like [up] at 90 degrees. I thought he was washing his feet."

Wudu is an essential purification rite for Muslims before offering their prayer. Following the initial confusion, the two bantamweights engaged in a brief conversation and displayed mutual respect for one another. They also expressed a shared interest in stepping into the octagon together in the future:

"And then he said, 'Thank you,' and I said, 'For what?' And then he said that I said something good about him. Said he was a good fighter. Which he is. And I said, ‘You know we are going to fight someday. You are going to make it to the top, and we’ll fight someday."

Umar Nurmagomedov offers insight into Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera clash at UFC 299

Umar Nurmagomedov recently predicted the bantamweight championship showdown featuring Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, which is slated to take place in the main event of UFC 299 on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

During their initial octagon encounter at UFC 252 in August 2020, 'Sugar' found himself vulnerable to Vera's calf kicks, leading to a TKO defeat on the ground. O'Malley struggled to maintain his footing due to a rare drop-foot injury caused by an impact on the peroneal nerve.

At UFC Vegas 87 media day on Wednesday, Nurmagomedov was questioned about his prediction for the rematch between the reigning 135-pound champ and 'Chito'. He replied:

"I think Sean O'Malley gonna smash this guy because their last fight, 'Chito' win because of O'Malley take it like he injured, that's why. We didn't know what was going to happen in this fight if he was not injured because until he was injured, O'Malley was smashing him.''

Nurmagomedov is slated to go head-to-head with UFC newcomer Bekzat Almakhan in a 135-pound clash during the upcoming Fight Night event set to take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.