Breaking: Umar Nurmagomedov set to take on Kazakh fighter at UFC Vegas 87

It appears that Umar Nurmagomedov has finally overcome a prolonged challenge in finding opponents and has secured a match-up.

As per a recent Instagram post from Underdog Management, Nurmagomedov is set to square off against their client and UFC debutant Bekzat Almakhan in a bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 87. The event is set to take place on March 2 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out the post below:

The 27-year-old Dagestani has been sidelined since his first-round TKO victory against Raoni Barcelos in January 2023. His absence followed a setback when he had to withdraw from a bout against former interim title challenger Cory Sandhagen, which was slated as the main event of the UFC Nashville card last August due to a shoulder injury.

Nurmagomedov is currently ranked No. 13 in the 135-pound division and holds a 4-0 record in the octagon, contributing to his undefeated 16-0 career tally. His versatile skillset, particularly his grappling prowess, positions him as a potential contender for the title in the future.

Meanwhile, Almakhan is currently riding a nine-fight win streak and signed with the UFC last month. The 26-year-old Kazakh fighter is also a dominant force in the cage, boasting a professional record of 17-1, including 13 victories by KO or TKO. Notably, he excels in head kicks, securing multiple knockouts through high kicks.

Expand Tweet

The lineup for UFC Vegas 87 is coming together with the confirmation of this matchup and the recent announcement of the main event, featuring heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Shamil Gaziev. Initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia, the event's debut in that region was postponed to June.

Check out other confirmed bouts for the upcoming Fight Night event below:

Joel Alvarez vs. Ludovit Klein (lightweight bout)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Alex Perez (flyweight bout)

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg (flyweight bout)

Vitor Petrino vs. Tyson Pedro (light heavyweight bout)