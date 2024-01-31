Who is Bekzat Almakhan? Fighter from Kazakhstan signs with the UFC

Bekzat Almakhan has become one of Kazakhstan's few fighters in the UFC. The 26-year-old is a native of Uzynagash and will compete in the UFC bantamweight division, where his 17–1 record will be put to the test against the promotion's finest.

Almakhan is a born and bred finisher, having beaten 13 of his 17 foes via knockout or TKO. Meanwhile, two of his opponents were handed defeats by way of submission. The Kazakh prospect has only gone to a decision twice in his entire career, exchanging a win and defeat on the scorecards.

Expand Tweet

He is not the only fighter bearing the Kazakh flag in the UFC. One of his fellow countrymen, Shavkat Rakhmonov, is the No. 3-ranked welterweight. While 'Nomad' is known for being a balanced blend of powerful counterpunching and slick grappling, Almakhan is different.

He does not have an equal or close number of knockouts and submissions. He is almost purely focused on separating his foes from consciousness.

Almakhan's promotional debut will be a point of pride for Kazakhstan, which remains without large representation on the world stage, especially in elite-level MMA.

Almakhan will look to bring his skills to the table in a bid to conquer 135 pounds. Furthermore, he will look to join Rakhmonov on the quest to bring a UFC championship back to Kazakhstan.

Where does Bekzat Almakhan train?

Bekzat Almakhan currently trains at Triumph Fights, a Kazakh gym based in Almaty, the country's largest city.

The streaking Kazakh signing with the UFC will be a testament to how well Triumph Fights can prepare its own fighters for competition at the very top level of MMA.

Expand Tweet

There is still no news on who Almakhan will face in his promotional debut, but with a record of 17 wins and just one losses, he could be given stiffer competition than most prospects.