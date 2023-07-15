Who is Azat Maksum? Undefeated fighter from Kazakhstan set for debut at UFC Vegas 77

This weekend's UFC Vegas 77 card is set to feature an anticipated debut as the undefeated Azat Maksum makes his first appearance for the promotion.

Maksum was born in Kazakhstan and competes in the men's flyweight division. The 28-year-old is 16-0 as a competitor and has a highly mixed arsenal, winning all his bouts with a mix of knockouts, submission, and unanimous decisions.

Most recently, 'Qaraq' has been competing under the Octagon League banner, with his last bout headlining Octagon 39: Maksum vs. Nunes. He faced Fabricio Nunes and bowed out of the organization in style as he locked in a Brabo Choke submission for the victory in the first round.

After signing for the UFC earlier this year, Nuraddin Sadykov, the manager of Azat Maksum, took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the move. According to Maksum's manager, competing in the best promotion and against the best fighters is where 'Qaraq' is destined to be. He wrote:

"After having several consecutive fights, we have put in many fights that have not been recorded for a long time and did a great job. Since then, Azat has won 8 fights in the OCTAGON league and won most of them prematurely. In the meantime, Bahrain's BRAVE league has been named."

He added:

"Anyway, when Azat says OCTAGON league, we have reached the level where Azat is remembered by OCTAGON. That's why today is a special day for the history of MMA in Kazakhstan!"

Check out the post here:

Who is Azat Maksum fighting at UFC Vegas 77?

Azat Maksum is set to make his first walk to the UFC octagon this weekend as he prepares to debut at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The men's flyweight competitor has been tasked with facing the veteran and experienced Tyson Nam. The 39-year-old has 35 fights throughout his career and last competed back in March against Bruno Gustavo da Silva. He lost the fight via a second-round submission but has won 3 of his last 5 fights and earned himself a Performance of the Night bonus.

Whilst Nam may be towards the latter stages of his career, fans are expecting him to give the debutant a tough start to life in the UFC. Despite pushing 40, Tyson Nam's experience is likely far greater than those Azat Maksum has faced, meaning it the Kazakh fighter will have to be at his best to win this weekend.