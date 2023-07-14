Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, July 15, 2023? - Know your main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva (also known as UFC Vegas 77 and UFC on ESPN 49) is the next fight card from the world's premier MMA promotion. The event will take place this Saturday, July 15, at the organization's Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The card will be headlined by a women's bantamweight clash between the No.3-ranked Holly Holm and the No.10-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva fight promo below:

In the co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena will take on Bassil Hafez in a welterweight showdown.

Here's a look at all the main and preliminary card fighters competing at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - Main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (women's bantamweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park (middleweight)

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler (women's featherweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney (lightweight)

Holly Holm (15-6)

Holly Holm has gone 3-1 in her last four bouts and is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Yana Santos in March. 'The Preacher's Daughter' is eyeing her second straight win this Saturday.

Mayra Bueno Silva (10-2-1)

Mayra Bueno Silva will enter this bout on the back of three straight wins. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back submission finishes in her last two outings with her latest triumph coming over Lina Lansberg in February.

Jack Della Maddalena (14-2)

Jack Della Maddalena is riding an impressive 14-fight win streak into this bout, with all but one of those fights ending via stoppage. The Aussie most recently dispatched Randy Brown via first-round submission in February.

Bassil Hafez (8-3-1)

Bassil Hafez is set to make his UFC debut this Saturday on the strength of two consecutive wins. Most recently, the Pennsylvania native picked up a third-round knockout win over Evan Cutts in February.

Ottman Azaitar (13-1)

Ottman Azaitar suffered his first career defeat in November when he was knocked out at the hands of Matt Frevola. 'Bulldozer' had an impressive 13-fight unbeaten run prior to that loss.

Francisco Prado (11-1)

Much like his opponent, Francisco Prado also suffered his sole career loss last time out when he was outpointed by Jamie Mullarkey in his octagon debut. Prior to the defeat, the Argentine had finished all of his 11 fights.

Albert Duraev (16-4)

Albert Duraev saw his 10-fight win streak come to an end when he suffered a second-round TKO at the hands of Joaquin Buckley last year. However, the Russian rebounded from that loss with a split-decision win over Chidi Njokuani in March.

Junyong Park (16-5)

Junyong Park is riding a three-fight win streak into this bout, including back-to-back finishes. The South Korean most recently dispatched Denis Tiuliulin via first-round submission in February.

Norma Dumont (9-2)

Norma Dumont is coming off back-to-back decision wins with her latest victory coming over Karol Rosa in April. The Brazilian is 5-1 in her last six trips to the octagon.

Chelsea Chandler (5-1)

Chelsea Chandler is riding a five-fight win streak, which includes three finishes. The Californian most recently scored a first-round technical knockout win over Julija Stoliarenko in October.

Nazim Sadykhov (8-1)

Nazim Sadykhov is riding an eight-fight win streak into this bout with his latest victory coming over Evan Elder via third-round TKO in his UFC debut. The Azerbaijani has finished all but one of his eight wins.

Terrance McKinney (13-5)

Terrance McKinney has gone 1-3 in his last three bouts. 'T.Wrecks' was most recently knocked out by Ismael Bonfim in January.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - Preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's Fight Night event:

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum (flyweight)

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton (lightweight)

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailin Perez (women's bantamweight)

Tucker Lutz (12-3)

After a successful start to his UFC career, Tucker Lutz finds himself on a two-fight skid. 'Top Gun' was most recently submitted by Daniel Pineda in March.

Melsik Baghdasaryan (7-2)

Melsik Baghdasaryan had a seven-fight win streak snapped in a submission loss to Joshua Culibao in February. The Californian will hope to get back into the win column when he returns to the octagon this weekend.

Viktoriia Dudakova (6-0)

Viktoriia Dudakova will make her UFC debut this Saturday hoping to extend her record to a perfect 7-0. The Russian's latest win came against Maria Silva via decision at 'Dana White's Contender Series' 2022: Week 6 last August.

Istela Nunes (6-4-1NC)

Istela Nunes is yet to find success in her octagon career. The Brazilian is 0-3 under the promotional banner with her most recent loss coming against Yazmin Jauregui via TKO in December.

Austin Lingo (9-2)

Austin Lingo is coming off a submission loss to Nate Landwehr last time out in March. The Texan is 2-2 inside the octagon.

Melquizael Costa (19-6)

Melquizael Costa's UFC debut didn't go to plan as he suffered a second-round submission defeat at the hands of Thiago Moises. The Brazilian will be determined to get his hand raised when he makes his sophomore UFC appearance on Saturday.

Evan Elder (7-2)

Evan Elder had a 0-2 start to his octagon career with his latest defeat coming against Nazim Sadykhov via TKO. The Californian will be in dire need of a win when he takes on Genaro Valdez this weekend.

Genaro Valdez (10-2)

Genaro Valdez also has had a rough 0-2 start to his promotional career after finishing all his earlier wins. 'Rayadito' was most recently outpointed by Natan Levy in December

Tyson Nam (21-13-1)

Tyson Nam is coming off a technical submission loss to Bruno Silva in March. The Oregon native is 3-4 under the UFC banner.

Azat Maksum (16-0)

Azat Maksum will make his promotional debut this Saturday aiming for his 17th straight victory. The Kazakhstan native most recently won via first-round submission against Fabricio Nunes in January.

Alex Munoz (6-2)

Alex Munoz had a winless 0-2 start in the promotion with his most recent defeat coming against Luis Pena via split decision in April 2021. With over two years on the shelf, the Texan will return to the octagon hoping to turn things around.

Carl Deaton (17-6-2NC)

Carl Deaton suffered a second-round technical submission loss against Joe Solecki in his UFC debut earlier this year. The Minnesota native is 2-3 in his last five bouts.

Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5)

Ashlee Evans-Smith has gone 3-5 inside the octagon since joining the UFC ranks in 2014. The Californian last competed in November 2020 when she dropped a unanimous decision to Norma Dumont.

Ailin Perez (7-2)

Ailin Perez was dispatched by Stephanie Egger via second-round submission in her UFC debut last September. The Argentine is 2-2 in her last four fights and will be in dire need of a win this Saturday.