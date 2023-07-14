UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the Apex Center in Enterprise, Nevada, for its next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva (also known as UFC Vegas 77 and UFC on ESPN 49).

The event is set to take place this Saturday with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

Taking the main event slot at this UFC Fight Night will be a UFC women's bantamweight showdown between the No.3-ranked Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva, who is placed at No.10 in the divisional rankings.

In the night's co-main event, Jack Della Maddalena will square off against Bassil Hafez in a battle of welterweights.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 15, and the main card from 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, July 15. The main card will follow at 2:00 AM GMT on Sunday, July 16.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST on Sunday, July 16, followed by the main card at 10:00 AM AWST/ 11:30 AM ACST/ 12:00 PM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (women's bantamweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ottman Azaitar vs. Francisco Prado (lightweight)

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park (middleweight)

Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler (women's featherweight)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Terrance McKinney (lightweight)

Preliminary Card

Tucker Lutz vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa (featherweight)

Evan Elder vs. Genaro Valdez (lightweight)

Tyson Nam vs. Azat Maksum (flyweight)

Alex Munoz vs. Carl Deaton (lightweight)

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Ailín Perez (women's bantamweight)