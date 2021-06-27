Where is UFC welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov from?

Shavkat Rakhmonov is a mixed martial artist from Kazakhstan currently competing in the UFC's welterweight division. Rakhmonov was born on October 23, 1994 in Sho’rchi Tumani, Uzbekistan.

Shavkat Rakhmonov used to work as a loader in the market before he started a career as an MMA fighter. While he boasts a perfect 14-0 professional record, Rakhmonov suffered two setbacks as an amateur, both against Gadzhimurad Khiramagomedov of Russia in the World Mixed Martial Arts Association (WMMAA) Championships.

Namağlup Kazak dövüşçü Shavkat Rakhmonov, ilk UFC maçında Alex Oliveira'yı birinci rauntta guillotine choke ile pes ettirdi. #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/qDtnAGzoLV — Ara Sahne (@AraSahne) October 24, 2020

Shavkat Rakhmonov made his professional MMA debut in October 2014 at 'M-1 Challenge 52: Battle of Narts' and went on to become the M-1 Global welterweight champion two years later.

Rakhmonov knocked out Daniil Prikaza of Russia to capture the vacant strap at 'M1 Challenge 101' at the Almaty Arena in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Shavkat Rakhmonov defended his title a year later against Tiago 'Bahia' Varejão of Brazil, shortly before receiving an offer from the UFC. On July 31, 2019, he became the first male Kazakh MMA fighter to sign a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

After three canceled fights during the COVID-19 era, Shavkat Rakhmonov finally made his UFC debut against Alex Oliviera at UFC 254 and went on to win via submission.

Shavkat Rakhmonov's latest fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov has finished all 14 of his fights, including the most recent one against Michel Prazeres at UFC Vegas 30. Rakhmonov established himself as a legitimate welterweight contender after scoring a second-round submission victory against the Brazilian.

🇰🇿 Shavkat Rakhmonov showing out once again inside the Octagon to remain unbeaten! #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/1nYJdkoUY2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 26, 2021

While Prazeres faired okay in the opening round, Rakhmonov made effective adjustments in the second.

As the 26-year old Kazakh found his range and started to inflict damage, the fight eventually found its way to the ground.

Shavkat Rakhmonov quickly secured a rear-naked choke, officially bringing an end to the contest at 02:10 of round 2. In the post-fight interview, Rakhmonov expressed his desire to fight someone from the top 15 next time out.

