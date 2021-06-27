UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov full card results and video highlights

The UFC Vegas 30 main card was headlined by a rare technical heavyweight matchup featuring talented newcomer Ciryl Gane and veteran contender Alexander Volkov. Adding to its significance, the fight had the potential to decide the next title challenger after Derrick Lewis if Jon Jones stays on the sidelines and Stipe Miocic doesn't receive the chance to win the gold back.

The UFC Vegas 30 co-main event featured another heavyweight contest between Ovince Saint Preux and Tanner Boser. Adding to the action was a bantamweight contest between top prospects Raoni Barcelos and Timur Valiev.

Apart from that, the UFC Vegas 30 card also featured a bout between Andre Fili and Daniel Pineda at featherweight, as well as Tim Means and Nicolas Dalby at welterweight. To start off the action on the main card, Jai Herbert took on Renato Moicano in a lightweight matchup.

UFC Vegas 29 full card results

UFC Vegas 29 main card results

Ciryl Gane def. Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (50-45 x2, 49-46)

Tanner Boser def. Ovince Saint Preux via KO (2:31 of round 2)

Timur Valiev def. Raoni Barcelos via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Fili and Daniel Pineda go to a No Contest (accidental eyepoke, round 2)

Tim Means def. Nicolas Dalby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Renato Moicano def. Jai Herbert via submission (4:34 of round 2)

UFC Vegas 29 prelims results

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Danilo Marques via TKO (00:20 of round 3)

Shavkhat Rakhmonov def. Michel Prazeres via submission ( 2:10 of round 2)

Jeremiah Wells def. Warlley Alves via KO (00:30 of round 2)

Marcin Prachnio def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (00:56 of round 2)

Julia Avila def. Julija Stoliarenko via submission (4:19 of round 3)

Charles Rosa def. Justin Jaynes via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Damir Hadzovic def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

UFC Vegas 30 highlights

Ciryl Gane put on a striking masterclass to pick up a unanimous decision victory against Alexander Volkov in the main event at UFC Vegas 30. The French kickboxer dictated the action for the larger part of the five rounds, only absorbing some leg kicks in return.

Although an accidental eye poke from Gane threatened a premature end to the contest, Volkov was fortunately able to continue until the final horn.

STILL UNDEFEATED 👏



🇫🇷 @Ciryl_Gane keeps his win streak going with a decision win over Volkov! #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/qIHVsLAIta — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) June 26, 2021

Tanner Boser picked up a brutal second-round KO win over Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 30. OSP seemed to have no answer to Boser's pressure before he finally managed an outside trip in the second round and landed straight into side control.

As OSP tried to get Boser away from the cage, 'The Bulldozer' managed to get back on his feet with the help of an apparent 'fence-grab'. Tanner Boser immediately dropped OSP with a huge knee to the body and ended the contest with two follow-up punches. Closer observation revealed that Boser did not make use of the fence to get back on his feet.

masterclass de tanner boser 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/lua4hEdexV — 0 blase (@9ightz) June 26, 2021

After a battle that went back and forth, Timur Valiev was declared the winner against Raoni Barcelos. Although Barcelos scored a knockdown early in the fight, it was the incessant activity and volume from Valiev that swayed the decision in his favor.

Official decision: Timur Valiev (18-2, 1 NC) defeats Raoni Barcelos (16-2) via Majority Decision #UFC #UFCVegas30pic.twitter.com/AD6VHhcISX — All Access MMA (@AllAccessMMA247) June 26, 2021

Andre Fili absolutely dominated Daniel Pineda for the short while that their fight lasted. Fili was definitely on his way to a finish when an accidental eye poke rendered Pineda unable to see, ending the contest 46 seconds into the second round.

Referee Herb Dean stopped the contest after Pineda failed two checks of his vision by the cageside physician.

Unfortunately due to an eye poke in the second round, Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda ends in a no contest.#UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/ZeHzBSj0lp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 26, 2021

Daniel Pineda was deemed unable to continue after an accidental eye poke, leading to his #UFCVegas30 fight against Andre Fili being declared a No Contest. pic.twitter.com/goLeZqpvEW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

In the second bout on the main card at UFC Vegas 30, Tim Means survived a late-fight scare to pick up a unanimous decision victory against Nicolas Dalby. Much of the fight took place in the clinch, which consisted of some solid body work from Means.

Although Dalby's gas tank seemed to be depleted coming into the third, he was able to crack Means with a right hand early on. With his nose bleeding profusely, Means tried his best to keep the fight on the canvas and managed to survive to hear the horn.

Renato Moicano delivered an absolutely dominant submission win over Jai Herbert in the first fight on the UFC Vegas 30 main card. Moicano stifled the U.K. striker with repeated takedowns, one of which eventually led to a quick tap out.

The fight was ended at 04:34 of the second round after Herbert tapped to a rear-naked choke.

🚨💥 Renato Moicano🇧🇷 l'emporte par soumission arrière à la fin du 2ème round après une totale domination sur Jai Herbert🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 !#RMCMMA #RMCUFC #UFCVegas30 pic.twitter.com/HtzgzxUL5l — MMA Empire 🤜🏼 (@MMAempireFR) June 26, 2021

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard