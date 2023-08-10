Logan Paul asserts PRIME is "comparable" to other competitors amid media scrutiny

Logan Paul sounded off the ongoing media scrutiny his PRIME energy drink has received and noted that he isn't doing anything drastically different as compared to his competitors.

During his appearance on Fox Business, the YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar responded to the recent criticism directed at PRIME. He mentioned that the narrative surrounding the amount of caffeine is blown out of proportion and provided evidence to support his argument.

He said:

"It [PRIME] has 200mg of caffeine and that's nothing revolutionary or out of the ordinary. It's the same amount as Gatorade's Fast Twitch, it's the same amount as Celsius, and even less - 100mg less - than Bang Energy. What we're doing is comparable to every other competitor in the market and we've done a good job...differentiating our products."

'The Maverick' then brought up that he believes scrutiny should come from retailers. Logan Paul doubled down and questioned why caffeine isn't regulated if it is unsafe for consumption like some politicians believe it to be, saying:

"In the U.S., we've deemed alcohol generally as unsafe for young adults under the age of 21. So, what do we do? Retailers ID them at the point of purchase to make sure they're of age to buy the product. If we think caffeine is as unsafe as people are saying...then why aren't we controlling this at the point of purchase?"

It will be interesting to see whether Logan Paul's PRIME will continue to receive media scrutiny after he addressed the issue, or if it will lead to the scrutiny of energy drinks as a whole.

Logan Paul and KSI announce new partnership agreement between PRIME and Bayern Munich

Logan Paul and KSI continue to sign lucrative sponsorship deals as they most recently announced that PRIME will be the new hydration sponsor of Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich is a soccer powerhouse in the Bundesliga, which is the top league in Germany. They are a historic club that has won the league title on 33 occasions and are 6-time UEFA Champions League winners. KSI took to Twitter to make the official announcement, writing:

"PRIME IS NOW THE NEW HYDRATION SPONSOR OF BAYERN MUNICH!"