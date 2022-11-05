[Watch] WWE Universe chants for KSI in Jake Paul's face during the Roman Reigns-Logan Paul press conference

The WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia didn't hold back with their chants during Roman Reigns and Logan Paul's Crown Jewel press conference.

Logan, who was accompanied by his brother Jake Paul, will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. His younger brother will also be in his corner for a historic title match.

During Jake's surprise appearance at the press conference, the Saudi Arabian crowd made it clear that they wanted more of KSI. The latter is Jake's arch-rival and Logan's business partner.

Watch the clip of the WWE Universe chanting for KSI in Saudi Arabia:

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ The KSI chants while Jake Paul and Logan Paul are standing there at WWE The KSI chants while Jake Paul and Logan Paul are standing there at WWE 💀 https://t.co/WbpoeLncpV

KSI and Logan go way back with one another. The two men faced each other in two boxing bouts, with the first one ending in a draw and the second ending in favor of a win for the English YouTuber/Rapper.

For months, KSI and Jake have been feuding with one another via social media altercations. The two men are currently unbeaten as pro boxers and could potentially fight each other down the road.

The Problem Child himself is on the back of a big win over former UFC Middleweight Champion, Anderson Silva.

Paul Heyman believes Logan Paul wouldn't be an "unworthy" champion if beats Roman Reigns

According to Roman Reigns, Logan Paul wouldn't be an "unworthy" champion if he somehow ends up beating The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Heyman claimed that Logan is quite dedicated to the sport and takes it very seriously:

"He wouldn't be a David Arquette with the title," Heyman said. "He wouldn't be a disgrace. He takes it very seriously. Whether this is the end of Roman's reign or not, that's another story. But, if by quirk of fate and act of God and the sky's have a malice towards The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul becomes the Undisputed Champion, he wouldn't be an unworthy champion."

This will be Paul's third-ever WWE match, as he aims to pull off the unthinkable and end the most prestigious title reign in modern WWE history.

