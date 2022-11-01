RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair kicked off the Halloween special episode of RAW and was headed for the first match of the night against a reinvigorated Nikki Cross.

WWE @WWE It’s a Halloween edition of @WWENikkiASH @ByronSaxton It’s a Halloween edition of #WWERaw and it’s already getting a little spooky backstage… 🎃 It’s a Halloween edition of #WWERaw and it’s already getting a little spooky backstage…👀👀 @WWENikkiASH @ByronSaxton https://t.co/OQxDZE5r9O

WWE RAW Results (October 31, 2022): Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Belair was in control early on and hit a big fallaway slam before Cross caught her on the apron and smashed the champ's leg into the edge of the ring. Back after a break on RAW, Bianca got a few slams and a vertical suplex before Nikki got her knees up for the moonsault.

The match was underway when Damage CTRL showed up on the ramp while Bayley showed up in the ring and sent Belair into the ringpost. Nikki attacked Bayley instead of using the distraction to get the pin. Belair recovered and hit the KOD on Cross before getting the pin.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Nikki Cross

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Bianca in the ring. They were stopped by Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who made their return and took out Damage CTRL with the help of Belair.

Grade: B

Alexa Bliss and Asuka were backstage with Belair after the match and demanded a tag title match against Damage CTRL.

Bobby Lashley was backstage for his interview with Brock Lesnar but Lesnar was a no-show. Brock showed up in the ring instead and called Lashley out for a fight right then and there, less than a week before Crown Jewel.

Lashley ran out and started a brawl before nearly the entire locker room came out after them to stop the fight. Triple H was there as well and threatened to cut their match from the show before the two were finally separated.

Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory on RAW

Rollins fled the ring early on and taunted Theory before dropping him on the barricades and getting a diving knee drop from on top of the announcers' desk. Theory dropped Rollins on the desk before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Rollins sent Austin back outside and hit a big dive before getting the Falcon Arrow in the ring for a near fall. Rollins got a superkick before Theory countered the pedigree.

The two traded rollups before Theory got the rolling blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins took some more big moves before Theory missed A-Town Down but got a superkick and another forearm.

Rollins reversed a pedigree and came back with a sudden stomp before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory

Grade: A

Roman Reigns showed up on RAW with Paul Heyman. Following the "ucey" chants, he said that Jey will return as a new and more "ucey" version soon. The Tribal Chief then talked about being the GOAT and there was no way that he would lose to a guy who has only had two matches in WWE.

Heyman was talking him up when The Miz made his entrance. Miz said that he taught Logan Paul everything he knows, except for the right hook. Miz offered Roman his help with the match with Roman helped him with his Dexter Lumis issue.

Roman asked why everyone was talking about Logan Paul knocking him out before hitting a Superman Punch on the Miz and knocking him out. Reigns was still speaking and said that instead, they should all be worrying about him knocking Logan Paul out.

The Miz was backstage and tried to get his match against Mustafa Ali canceled. He promised to sue WWE if any defamatory footage of him was aired tonight. Mustafa Ali came in and made fun of him, taunting him back into accepting the match.

Damian Priest vs. Karl Anderson on RAW

Damian sent Anderson outside and into the announcers' desk early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Priest got a big suplex before Anderson caught him with a big boot and a knee strike in the corner.

Anderson got a spinebuster before a distraction from The Judgment Day allowed Priest to hit a flatliner. Priest set up for the Reckoning but Anderson countered in and caught him with a backslide before picking up the win.

Result: Karl Anderson def. Damian Priest

A brawl broke out and Rhea Ripley took out Gallows with a low blow. Styles and Anderson were wiped out as well before Balor hit the Coupe de Grace on Styles and Dominik hit the frogsplash.

Grade: B

MVP and Omos were backstage and Montavius said that they will be going to SmackDown this week to take down Braun Strowman.

JBL and Baron Corbin were out next, and Layfield talked about how the newer generations were ruining Texas. Corbin thanked the fans for showing up before R-Truth made his entrance.

Truth was dressed as a cowboy and made fun of JBL and Corbin before the latter attacked him. Truth managed to fend him off but a distraction from JBL let Corbin take him down with the End of Days.

Riddle vs. Otis on RAW in a Street Fight

WWE @WWE



@otiswwe #WWERaw This guy is one hell of a dancer. He’s got some of the sexiest moves we've ever seen! This guy is one hell of a dancer. He’s got some of the sexiest moves we've ever seen!@otiswwe #WWERaw https://t.co/GPiBFTnNxY

Riddle sent Otis outside early on and hit a big dive on both Gable and Otis from the apron. Back after a break on RAW, Otis came back with a tackle and hit a the Caterpillar. Riddle was setting up for the RKO but Gable took him down from the apron.

Elias was at ringside and took Gable off the apron with a knee strike. In the ring, Otis was setting up for the finish when Elias put a jack-o-lantern on his head. Riddle came in with the RKO on Otis and picked up the win.

Result: Riddle def. Otis

Grade: B

Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz on RAW

Ali tried for an early rollup before getting a neckbreaker for a near fall. Ali took a boot to the jaw before The Miz ripped up his shirt and we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Miz got a big DDT and got a near fall.

Ali nearly rolled Miz up before getting a big move but he rolled outside. Ali hit a big dive from up top before Dexter Lumis attempted to attack Miz from the crowd. Ali got a superkick off the distraction and followed up with the 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. The Miz

Grade: B

Johhny Gargano was in an interview and recalled his early interactions with Dexter Lumis. He then revealed an audio recording of The Miz talking about paying Dexter Lumis to attack him.

Gargano theorized that The Miz must have paid Dexter to attack him to get out of matches he could not win, but eventually must have stopped paying him, causing Dexter to turn on him.

Damage CTRL (c) vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss - Women's Tag Title match on RAW

Alexa and SKY kicked off the match and Dakota was tagged in early on with Bliss being isolated in the ring. Alexa got a rana and tagged in Asuka who came in with a German Suplex on Kai.

Kai took Asuka down and made the tag before The Empress faced off with Io Sky. SKY was sent outside after a break and Kai was tagged in and took some big double team moves.

SKY came back and hit a massive dropkick before Asuka tried for the arm bar. Asuka got the Asuka Lock but Bayley distracted the ref, allowing Kai to break it up.

Bianca Belair came out and attacked Bayley before they fought their way up onto a platform and fell back down with a dive. Back in the ring, SKY missed the moonsault after Bliss sent Kai into the steel steps. Bliss came in with the Twisted Bliss on a downed SKY and picked up the win!

Result: Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big brawl from Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley while Roman Reigns knocked the Miz out. Gargano revealed Dexter Lumis' possible motivations while Damage CTRL put on a great title match.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes