WWE Monday Night RAW Results: October 31, 2022 - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights

By Jojo
Modified Nov 01, 2022 09:27 AM IST
Things are heating up on RAW with less than a week left for Crown Jewel!
RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair kicked off the Halloween special episode of RAW and was headed for the first match of the night against a reinvigorated Nikki Cross.

🎃 It’s a Halloween edition of #WWERaw and it’s already getting a little spooky backstage…👀👀 @WWENikkiASH @ByronSaxton https://t.co/OQxDZE5r9O

WWE RAW Results (October 31, 2022): Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross

Can Nikki Cross knock off #WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE? https://t.co/45f8U4IV6W

Belair was in control early on and hit a big fallaway slam before Cross caught her on the apron and smashed the champ's leg into the edge of the ring. Back after a break on RAW, Bianca got a few slams and a vertical suplex before Nikki got her knees up for the moonsault.

The match was underway when Damage CTRL showed up on the ramp while Bayley showed up in the ring and sent Belair into the ringpost. Nikki attacked Bayley instead of using the distraction to get the pin. Belair recovered and hit the KOD on Cross before getting the pin.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Nikki Cross

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Bianca in the ring. They were stopped by Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who made their return and took out Damage CTRL with the help of Belair.

Guess who's baaaaaaaack!#WWERaw https://t.co/1Rc7SxGLpm

Grade: B

Alexa Bliss and Asuka were backstage with Belair after the match and demanded a tag title match against Damage CTRL.

Challenge issued by @AlexaBliss_WWE!#WWERaw https://t.co/Ggmh50zEbS

Bobby Lashley was backstage for his interview with Brock Lesnar but Lesnar was a no-show. Brock showed up in the ring instead and called Lashley out for a fight right then and there, less than a week before Crown Jewel.

So THAT'S where @BrockLesnar went!#WWERaw https://t.co/X0sZ0D7xnO

Lashley ran out and started a brawl before nearly the entire locker room came out after them to stop the fight. Triple H was there as well and threatened to cut their match from the show before the two were finally separated.

A massive brawl between @fightbobby and @BrockLesnar just days before #WWECrownJewel brought out @TripleH!#WWERaw https://t.co/rWrQfE8SO3

Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory on RAW

#USChampion @WWERollins clashes with Mr. #MITB @_Theory1 in a #WWERaw showdown! https://t.co/xxotVJBMYK

Rollins fled the ring early on and taunted Theory before dropping him on the barricades and getting a diving knee drop from on top of the announcers' desk. Theory dropped Rollins on the desk before we headed for a break.

Back on RAW, Rollins sent Austin back outside and hit a big dive before getting the Falcon Arrow in the ring for a near fall. Rollins got a superkick before Theory countered the pedigree.

The two traded rollups before Theory got the rolling blockbuster for a near fall. Rollins took some more big moves before Theory missed A-Town Down but got a superkick and another forearm.

Rollins reversed a pedigree and came back with a sudden stomp before picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Austin Theory

An absolute banger and it's another win for @WWERollins 🇺🇸 🏆#WWERAW https://t.co/w4wOjTnNju

Grade: A

Roman Reigns showed up on RAW with Paul Heyman. Following the "ucey" chants, he said that Jey will return as a new and more "ucey" version soon. The Tribal Chief then talked about being the GOAT and there was no way that he would lose to a guy who has only had two matches in WWE.

"Don't worry, I got @SamiZayn and Jey out there in the world working on becoming a little more Ucey!" - @WWERomanReigns#WWERaw @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos https://t.co/4PmE5XmwGk

Heyman was talking him up when The Miz made his entrance. Miz said that he taught Logan Paul everything he knows, except for the right hook. Miz offered Roman his help with the match with Roman helped him with his Dexter Lumis issue.

The championship sparkles because @WWERomanReigns' star shines brightest!@HeymanHustle #WWERaw https://t.co/Y8rArEfKsZ

Roman asked why everyone was talking about Logan Paul knocking him out before hitting a Superman Punch on the Miz and knocking him out. Reigns was still speaking and said that instead, they should all be worrying about him knocking Logan Paul out.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns just sent a message to @LoganPaul ahead of their clash at #WWECrownJewel this Saturday!#WWERaw @HeymanHustle @mikethemiz https://t.co/BgH20uDr8U

The Miz was backstage and tried to get his match against Mustafa Ali canceled. He promised to sue WWE if any defamatory footage of him was aired tonight. Mustafa Ali came in and made fun of him, taunting him back into accepting the match.

Damian Priest vs. Karl Anderson on RAW

Damian sent Anderson outside and into the announcers' desk early on before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Priest got a big suplex before Anderson caught him with a big boot and a knee strike in the corner.

Anderson got a spinebuster before a distraction from The Judgment Day allowed Priest to hit a flatliner. Priest set up for the Reckoning but Anderson countered in and caught him with a backslide before picking up the win.

Result: Karl Anderson def. Damian Priest

It was only a matter of time!#WWERAW https://t.co/m7l4htzoGr

A brawl broke out and Rhea Ripley took out Gallows with a low blow. Styles and Anderson were wiped out as well before Balor hit the Coupe de Grace on Styles and Dominik hit the frogsplash.

And @RheaRipley_WWE strikes again!#WWERaw https://t.co/UMA4Rzwo2J

Grade: B

MVP and Omos were backstage and Montavius said that they will be going to SmackDown this week to take down Braun Strowman.

Frightening.#WWERAW https://t.co/NBOXOM4hia

JBL and Baron Corbin were out next, and Layfield talked about how the newer generations were ruining Texas. Corbin thanked the fans for showing up before R-Truth made his entrance.

The R-Truth Effect is taking over #WWERaw!@RonKillings https://t.co/ojhPZbFUXH

Truth was dressed as a cowboy and made fun of JBL and Corbin before the latter attacked him. Truth managed to fend him off but a distraction from JBL let Corbin take him down with the End of Days.

Looks like @BaronCorbinWWE and @JCLayfield have a message for @RonKillings and the horse he rode in on!#WWERaw https://t.co/97eBoS7HTz

Riddle vs. Otis on RAW in a Street Fight

This guy is one hell of a dancer. He’s got some of the sexiest moves we've ever seen!@otiswwe #WWERaw https://t.co/GPiBFTnNxY

Riddle sent Otis outside early on and hit a big dive on both Gable and Otis from the apron. Back after a break on RAW, Otis came back with a tackle and hit a the Caterpillar. Riddle was setting up for the RKO but Gable took him down from the apron.

Happy Halloween! 🎃#WWERAW https://t.co/Fl8Kz0BB29

Elias was at ringside and took Gable off the apron with a knee strike. In the ring, Otis was setting up for the finish when Elias put a jack-o-lantern on his head. Riddle came in with the RKO on Otis and picked up the win.

Result: Riddle def. Otis

PUMPKIN-O#WWERaw https://t.co/XxqQ1FVm9N

Grade: B

Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz on RAW

Fired up! 🤯#WWERAW https://t.co/uwj5kLjljO

Ali tried for an early rollup before getting a neckbreaker for a near fall. Ali took a boot to the jaw before The Miz ripped up his shirt and we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Miz got a big DDT and got a near fall.

It's @DexterWWE!!!#WWERaw https://t.co/6wIz2XAyFH

Ali nearly rolled Miz up before getting a big move but he rolled outside. Ali hit a big dive from up top before Dexter Lumis attempted to attack Miz from the crowd. Ali got a superkick off the distraction and followed up with the 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Mustafa Ali def. The Miz

Grade: B

Johhny Gargano was in an interview and recalled his early interactions with Dexter Lumis. He then revealed an audio recording of The Miz talking about paying Dexter Lumis to attack him.

Who is Dexter Lumis?@JohnnyGargano tells all 🧐#WWERAW https://t.co/ycqUYYfZtR

Gargano theorized that The Miz must have paid Dexter to attack him to get out of matches he could not win, but eventually must have stopped paying him, causing Dexter to turn on him.

What a shocking revelation from @JohnnyGargano! 😲😲😲#WWERaw https://t.co/CbHa84usXq

Damage CTRL (c) vs. Asuka & Alexa Bliss - Women's Tag Title match on RAW

WWE #WomensTagTitles on the line right now on #WWERaw!Who ya got?! https://t.co/yCOryOs5zK

Alexa and SKY kicked off the match and Dakota was tagged in early on with Bliss being isolated in the ring. Alexa got a rana and tagged in Asuka who came in with a German Suplex on Kai.

Swing and a miss!#WWERAW https://t.co/5mcuUea7AA

Kai took Asuka down and made the tag before The Empress faced off with Io Sky. SKY was sent outside after a break and Kai was tagged in and took some big double team moves.

Vintage @AlexaBliss_WWE!#WWERAW https://t.co/7ugeu6sjV8

SKY came back and hit a massive dropkick before Asuka tried for the arm bar. Asuka got the Asuka Lock but Bayley distracted the ref, allowing Kai to break it up.

😲😲😲😲😲#WWERaw https://t.co/geHRc6PoFF

Bianca Belair came out and attacked Bayley before they fought their way up onto a platform and fell back down with a dive. Back in the ring, SKY missed the moonsault after Bliss sent Kai into the steel steps. Bliss came in with the Twisted Bliss on a downed SKY and picked up the win!

Result: Asuka & Alexa Bliss def. Damage CTRL to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

AND NEWWWWWWWWWW!!! 🏆 🏆@WWEAsuka 🤝 @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERAW https://t.co/GzlD9Vnnco

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got a big brawl from Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley while Roman Reigns knocked the Miz out. Gargano revealed Dexter Lumis' possible motivations while Damage CTRL put on a great title match.

