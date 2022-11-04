Paul Heyman names one person worthy of winning Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Paul Heyman has given his honest thoughts on Roman Reigns possibly losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Logan Paul.

Reigns will defend his titles against the YouTube sensation at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. When the match takes place, The Tribal Chief will have held the WWE and Universal Championships for 216 and 797 days, respectively.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Heyman explained why Paul is a worthy potential title winner. Reigns' special counsel also dismissed comparisons between the 27-year-old and actor David Arquette, who won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000:

"He wouldn't be a David Arquette with the title," Heyman said. "He wouldn't be a disgrace. He takes it very seriously. Whether this is the end of Roman's reign or not, that's another story. But, if by quirk of fate and act of God and the sky's have a malice towards The Tribal Chief and Logan Paul becomes the Undisputed Champion, he wouldn't be an unworthy champion."

Paul has only competed in two previous WWE matches. In April, the podcaster teamed up with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. He also beat The Miz at SummerSlam in his first singles match in July.

Paul Heyman discusses Logan Paul's WWE marketability

Given his lack of in-ring experience, Logan Paul's meteoric rise to the world title picture has not been well received by everyone.

Paul Heyman, however, has no problem with Paul's recent transition into sports entertainment. The former ECW owner was particularly impressed with the internet star's willingness to perform high-risk moves against The Miz at SummerSlam:

"That's someone who takes this seriously," Heyman stated. "That's someone who can go to WWE and say, 'If I hit that one lucky punch, if I become the champion, you've got me 365 days of the year to promote this thing.'"

Paul boasts an impressive 24.2 million followers on Instagram. Reigns' Crown Jewel 2022 opponent also has 23.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

