Logan Paul reveals which combat sport between MMA & Boxing is 'tougher'

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Logan Paul recently said in an interview with Bellator MMA that he believes mixed martial arts, as a sport, is tougher than boxing.

Over the course of the interview, the topic of ever being involved in an MMA bout came up. On the idea of participating in professional mixed martial arts, Logan Paul said:

"Yeah, yeah, absolutely. I think I'd probably be better at MMA because of my wrestling background. I will say it is a tough sport. It is harder than boxing. MMA fighters are legitimate, all-around 360 degree fighters. I've had some knee issues on both knees, and it [MMA] is rough on the body, but I can't not do one MMA fight before I die. You know, I'm gonna do at least one. And if I win, I'll probably do another."

For those who might not know, Logan Paul has a decent athletic record from before his YouTube fame. He was named the All-Star linebacker of Westlake High School's football team by The Plain Dealer, a major newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio.

Logan Paul also qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association's state-level division-1 individual wrestling championship in 2013.

logan have almost 200 division one wrestling matches&second in OHIO state championship.competed in american ninja warrior also the scramble with ufc star paulo costa is pretty impressive even joe rogan talked about it .paul brothers are very athletic corn fed ohio boys pic.twitter.com/FU7gSuDIvp — keerthanaK (@keerthanaK77) May 22, 2021

Logan Paul even posted a video of him sparring MMA with 'The Eraser' Paulo Costa. Even though Paul got knocked out by the UFC middleweight, he did not seem all that bad on the wrestling mat.

Logan Paul explains why he will be a dangerous opponent for Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on June 6, 2021. Paul believes that he has a lot less riding on the line than Floyd Mayweather going into this fight, and that is going to make him a dangerous opponent for 'Money'.

"This is a fight, and if Floyd didn't wanna rip my head off before my brother took his hat, now he's trying to kill me. He's trying to make an example of the big brother so the younger brother has to suffer and watch and witness... This is going to be a war. I am not gonna make this shit easy for him. We've been training our asses off for eight months now... And, I got nothing to lose. I literally have nothing to lose. I'm going in there with that energy, you know, and he got everything to lose. There's a lot on the table for him. Not a lot on the table for me, and that's a dangerous man," said Logan Paul.

Floyd Mayweather training for Logan Paul, still got it at age 44…



[📽️ @DaMommasBoy] pic.twitter.com/McY4kOPH0c — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 17, 2021

How do you think the "war" between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will pan out?