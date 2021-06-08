"Lot of people hate it" - Sean O'Malley reveals why he is inspired by both Jake Paul and Logan Paul

Sean O'Malley has admitted to being a huge fan of both Logan Paul and Jake Paul, despite people hating him for it. The UFC bantamweight claimed to be inspired by both Paul brothers and said he wanted to be an entertainer when he first got into fighting.

'Sugar' was also thrilled by Logan's recent fight against Floyd Mayweather, and was hoping for 'The Maverick' to crack the undefeated boxer somehow.

O'Malley also credited Mayweather for his outing against Logan and ultimately said that both Logan and Floyd are legends in their own right.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, O'Malley said:

"I'm a huge fan of Jake, huge fan of Logan. Lot of people hate it. I was excited, I watched the fight. I was shaken, I was ready for Logan to somehow crack him, he didn't. Floyd's a legend, Floyd's an animal. Floyd looked tiny in there against Logan, Logan looked huge. You know, props to Logan, props to Floyd. Both legends in their own right but I love it, I love what they're doing."

Sean O'Malley also gave props to both Jake and Logan for stepping into the world of boxing and being entertainers in their own right. He said:

"I love it. I'm inspired by them. You know, when I got into the UFC, into fighting, I wanted to be an entertainer. That's kind of like the title I wanted to be known, I wanted to be an entertainer. My form of entertaining is fighting, these guys are entertainers in their industry and they are coming over and just entertaining in boxing. I love it."

Watch the interview below:

Sean O'Malley has been spotted with both Logan and Jake Paul in the past

Sean O'Malley is no stranger to either of the Paul brothers. The UFC sensation was in attendance for Jake Paul's recent fight against Ben Askren and has also been a topic of conversation on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

O'Malley will return to action at UFC 264 when he faces Louis Smolka on July 10th. A win on Conor McGregor's undercard could be a huge deal for 'Sugar' as he aims to extend his winning streak to two fights.

Watch me take over the world — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 3, 2021

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh