Luke Rockhold contemplating career moves

Former 2 organization champion Luke Rockhold

Without a doubt, one of the overall talented middleweights in MMA history is Luke Rockhold. But the 35-year-old knows he's nearing the crossroads of it all.

At this point in time, the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion doesn't have anything to prove to anyone, except himself. A fighter will want to keep pushing the limits till he's broken almost completely down. Now is that the case for everyone? No, absolutely not, but it is for the majority if allowed to.

Right now, Rockhold has parlayed his in cage successes and he looks into a lot of money away from the cage. He's modeled, been a brand ambassador, done some minor acting, and invested his money wisely. So the need to get punched in the face isn't the fire it once was. Especially since that face is now his money maker.

But there's still a little fire that still burns in him. Presently he sits unranked at middleweight and light heavyweight. With the time away to get healthy, his mind is contemplating what it would be like to get back in the octagon. It wouldn't be for say a seven or eight fight contract. That type of a deal is in his past. It could be for a two to four fight run and then walk away pleased. Although he does have some remaining on his present deal. Despite it being better for his long term internal health to go back up to 205, he'll want to head back down to 185.

So who would be on his hit list? Well, the two names on top would be Anderson Silva; a fight that should have happened long ago. And the other is Chris Weidman, the man he took the 185 straps off. Chris has always wanted to run that one back. And although Luke has recently buried the hatchet with Michael Bisping, he hasn't with "The All American".

That's just two. Who else is a solid name to be next to his on the posters? Well, pickings are slim in the UFC because none of the powers that be want to see Luke get merked. Although a segment of the UFC fans would get joy in that. Maybe a Marvin Vettori, possibly a James Krause, even a Jack Marshman.

There would be some interesting fights with his old buddy Scott Coker, however. He could test Austin Vanderford, another fight with Lyoto Machida, and John Salter to name just 3. But at this point very highly unlikely to change organizations again.

The first step in this process though is complete health. Then get the all-clear from doctors and scientists that COVID-19 has been eradicated. Then see if that flame is still in his gut.