Lyman Good opens up about dealing with COVID-19 and losing his father

Lyman Good says Martial Arts helped him stay focused during these times.

Lyman Good is all set to face Belal Muhammad at UFC on ESPN 11.

Lyman Good had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 249. He didn't decide to break the news to fans, knowing that his test would just flare up the existing fear around the disease.

More bad news followed for Lyman Good after his father passed away recently. However, for Lyman Good, being a martial artist has helped him develop control over his emotions. This has allowed him to remain focused during the emotional rollercoaster he currently is on. He, in fact, is looking forward to the fight so that he can make everybody proud. During the media day before UFC on ESPN 11, Lyman Good said,

“It’s definitely been a long road. The other thing that also happened, a few weeks ago my father had passed away. So it’s been roller coaster ride, emotionally, physically, on all levels. But for me, one of the things we’re trained in as martial artists is to learn how to maintain the integrity of your focus. Just stay the path no matter what happens. Stay the course. Cause at the end of it, you’re going to feel a lot better about yourself knowing you stuck to your path. You trained hard and you kept at it. So I’m definitely looking forward to this fight. I’m excited to go out there and make everybody proud.”

Lyman Good opens up about dealing with Coronavirus

Lyman Good even spoke about how he dealt with the virus. Good informed media that the bigger challenge turned out to be dealing with the amount of information around the disease.

“There’s so much information out there and it’s misleading – it’s confusing. There’s a lot of fear that’s being put behind that information as well. As far as me, I can only speak from my experience. I caught it at the time that I was in camp, so I think because of that, because of the shape that I was in, my conditioning, my health, my lungs, and just overall how great shape I was at the time, it did in a way help to overcome it and not have the same effects of it as the average person."

Lyman Good is all set to face Belal Muhammad at UFC on ESPN 11. He currently stands with a record 21-5 and is 2-1 in his last three bouts.