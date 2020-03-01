Magomed Ankalaev agrees with fast stoppage from UFC Norfolk, willing to give Cutelaba a rematch

A controversial turnout at UFC Fight Night 169

Tonight's UFC Fight Night 169 saw a pretty controversial finish to the Light Heavyweight fight between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev after the referee ended the fight within the first 38 seconds of the very first round.

With that being said, Magomed Ankalaev was asked about his thoughts on the finish while speaking to the media after the fight, to which the Russian responded by stating that he's willing to give Cutelaba a rematch if the latter wants one, and also accepted the controversy regarding the stoppage.

Magomed Ankalaev agrees with UFC Norfolk finish

Heading into this fight against Ion Cutelaba, Magomed Ankalaev had compiled a winning streak of three-fights having defeated the likes Marcin Prachnio, Klidson Abreu, and lastly Dalcha Lungiambula in his last Octagon outing.

Magomed Ankalaev says he agrees with the stoppage but would rematch Ion Cutelaba if that’s what the UFC wants. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/MMuiv7FwCp — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) March 1, 2020

Tonight at UFC Norfolk, Ankalaev continued his winning streak but not without controversy when he defeated Ion Cutelaba via knockout within the first 38 seconds of the bout. However, while interacting with the media in his post-fight interview, the Russian did claim that he's up for a rematch in the near future but agrees with the decision that occurred tonight.

What's next for Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba?

Following the controversial finish to the Light Heavyweight bout at tonight's UFC Norfolk, it is likely that the UFC will go ahead with a rematch between the pair in the near future, and rightfully so.