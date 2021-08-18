Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas undercard: Which boxers are competing at the event?

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will make his return to the squared circle on August 21.

'PacMan' will fight current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ugas is currently on a three-fight winning streak, with his last victory being a split decision success over Abel Ramos in September 2020.

The co-main event for that night will feature a featherweight bout between Mark Magsayo and Julio Ceja.

The full fight card for the Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas event looks as follows:

Main event: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas - WBA welterweight title (12 rounds)

Co-main event: Mark Magsayo vs Julio Ceja - featherweight bout (12 rounds)

Victor Ortiz vs Robert Guerrero - welterweight bout (10 rounds)

Carlos Castro vs Oscar Escandon - featherweight bout (10 rounds)

Frank Martin vs Ryan Kielczweski - lightweight bout (10 rounds)

Jose Valenzuela vs. Esteban Sanchez - lightweight bout (8 rounds)

Steven Torres vs. Justin Rolfe - heavyweight bout (6 rounds)

Burley Brooks vs. Cameron Sevilla Rivera - super middleweight bout (6 rounds)

John Leo Dato vs. Angel Antonio Contreras - featherweight bout (6 rounds)

Mickel Spencer vs. Eliseo Villalobos - lightweight bout (4 rounds)

Yordenis Ugas steps in to fight Manny Pacquiao as a replacement for Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao was earlier scheduled to face off against WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on the same date. But unfortunately, 'The Truth' had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

Spence Jr. has now been replaced by current WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas, who has a professional boxing record of 26-4.

This will be Pacquiao's first boxing bout in two years. 'PacMan' was last seen in action in July 2019 when he took on Keith Thurman at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Pacquiao walked out of the fight with his hand raised as the judges scored the fight 115-112, 113-114 and 115-112 in the 42-year-old's favor.

