Mark Cuban and Elon Musk shock fans by discussing major pharmaceutical deal on Joe Rogan’s Twitter thread

Fans were left stunned as Mark Cuban and Elon Musk seemingly discussed a major pharmaceutical deal on a Twitter thread that was started by Joe Rogan.

Rogan began by responding to a tweet regarding his discussion with Robert Kennedy Jr. on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE). He tweeted a suggestion that the pharmaceutial industry needs to be questioned regularly and there should be debates regarding issues related to the industry as a whole.

Cuban chimed in and brought up that the discrepancies and rising costs of affordable drugs is the reason he started costplusdrugs.com. He mentioned that although it's fair to question the industry, he believes it is disrespectful to positive work that has saved countless lives, writing:

"It's also disrespectful to all the doctors, researchers and medical professionals that dedicate their lives to saving lives, like Dr Hotez and the 800k plus doctors in the country that believe vaccines save lives...You arent trying to find the ground truth on vaccines. If you were you would bring on someone who focused on debating the issue."

Musk, who has appeared on Rogan's podcast in the past, also chimed in on the discussion by responding to a comment asking why CostPlus didn't offer the drug Ivermectin. He responded by explaining his reasoning for that and then suggested that would save Twitter money, writing:

"The price we were able to get was much higher than other available sources. We are trying to get a better price...Our mission is to be the low cost provider of every med we are allowed to sell. You should have your employees use us. It will save them and @twitter a f**k ton of money."

We are trying to get a better price.

We do sell HCQ.

After the Tesla CEO agreed and noted that he will ask Twitter and SpaceX to enquire about it, fans flooded the comments and mentioned that they were surprised that the social media platform had that much power, writing:

"This is a better place to close deals than shark tank" [@MartinaGluscevi - Twitter]

"This a great connection, happening in real time, that stands to (continue to) save folks money on their medications...Would love to see other companies exploring @mcuban’s CostPlus if it saves employees money." [@MLFiuk - Twitter]

"Cuban and Musk interacting is peak Twitter" [@DaveTheBraveEth - Twitter]

Twitter works like one would expect the internet to work in real time to solve problems. This cuts out many middlemen, and saves much time." [@Charles41640764 - Twitter]

It remains to be seen what else develops from this, but it appears as though Joe Rogan is who can be credited for generating the discussion between Elon Musk and Mark Cuban.

Joe Rogan challenges Dr. Peter Hortez to debate Robert Kennedy Jr. on his podcast

Joe Rogan has definitely used his massive platform to shed light on tough issues and spark debate on them.

The UFC commentator recently issued a challenge to Dr. Peter Hortez to debate Robert Kennedy Jr. on his podcast after he called the claims made during their episode to be nonsense. He took to Twitter and even offered $100,000 to a charity of his choice if he agreed.

He wrote:

"Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is 'misinformation' I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit."

