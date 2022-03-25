“I want her to win” - Martin Nguyen reveals his pick for the ONE X main event

Former ONE featherweight world champion Martin Nguyen is in town in Singapore to catch all the festivities of ONE X. This has been billed as the biggest and most significant martial arts event of the modern era. ONE Championship’s historic 10-year anniversary extravaganza is scheduled to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Saturday, March 26, and ‘The Situ-Asian’ is no doubt excited for the incredible matchups on-hand.

Nguyen, in particular, cannot wait to catch the main event battle between reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee and No.1-ranked atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nguyen dropped his two cents on the highly anticipated showdown. Martin Nguyen said:

“I feel Angela has a lot more world championship experience. As an overall fighter, she can finish you basically anywhere — on the feet or on the ground. Stamp, as much as I want her to win, I feel in world championship MMA fights, she’s not as experienced as Angela. But I want her to win.”

It’s clear Nguyen has an added liking towards Stamp, but understands just how dangerous Lee truly is. Like everyone else, Nguyen will have to wait until ONE X to watch this fight go down.

Martin Nguyen picks winner between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon

The former featherweight king is also intrigued by the flyweight special rules super-fight between 12-time MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

Johnson and Rodtang will square off in a four-round hybrid bout featuring alternating rule sets. Rounds one and three will be contested under ONE Super Series Muay Thai rules, while rounds two and four under the global MMA rule set. Each round will be for three minutes, and if no one is finished when time expires, the match is declared a draw.

It’s an interesting matchup, to say the least. Nguyen is picking the more well-versed fighter. Martin Nguyen said:

“If DJ gets out of the first round, which I predict he will because Rodtang starts off pretty slow, then I would say in the second round, I would say there’s a 90-percent chance he takes over and wins from there.”

