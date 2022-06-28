“I’m definitely excited about that idea” - Martin Nguyen wants to fight Eddie Alvarez on US prime-time card

Martin Nguyen wants to be part of ONE Championship’s first event on Amazon Prime Video, and he’s hoping Eddie Alvarez will be the man to stand across from him in the circle.

Demetrious Johnson will face Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world championship in the main event of ONE 161 on August 26 in US prime time. While no other bouts have been confirmed yet, the event will surely feature some of the biggest American stars on the roster.

The Australian former two-division world champion believes that ‘The Underground King’ could return to action for the event, and he feels he’s the right man to take him on.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Martin Nguyen said:

“I think it’s almost like the stars aligned. If Eddie Alvarez comes down to featherweight, why not? You know, that’s perfect. He’s got all the backing behind him, the American fans. Let’s just make it happen, and I’m sure a lot of people will be tuning in.”

Both Alvarez and Nguyen are prolific knockout artists, with a combined 28 knockouts in 44 wins. A pairing that sees them in the same circle certainly has a chance to steal the show.

‘The Situ-Asian’ also believes that whoever wins their potential matchup could put themselves on the world championship radar.

“I’m definitely excited about that idea. It would give me a chance to just make a statement.”

Eddie Alvarez could restart his bid for a world title in ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez is the only man to have claimed a world title in both the UFC and Bellator. He was hoping to conquer another top promotion when he joined ONE in 2019.

However, he received a rude welcome from ONE Championship veteran Timofey Nastyukhin, who knocked him out in the first round of their meeting. Five months later, he got his first promotional win by earning a first-round submission against former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang.

At 38 years old, Eddie Alvarez is still a force to be reckoned with in MMA and could have a couple more world title runs in him.

With ONE Championship looking to extend their reach in North America, the return of Alvarez could help add even more star power to the highly-anticipated ONE 161 card.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far