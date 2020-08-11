Chris Weidman was victorious over the course of this past weekend when he crossed paths against Omari Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6. Following his win, Weidman declared his return to the Middleweight Division and also called for his next opponent.

That next opponent could possibly be Marvin Vettori. The Italian fighter certainly was keeping tabs of Chris Weidman's performance in his return fight and after the former UFC Middleweight Champion won his return bout, Vettori took to social media and sent a message to him.

"That wasn't my favorite fight at all for myself but I got the W and there's a lot that goes into it for me and my family so it's just good to get it done with." - @ChrisWeidman reacts to Facetiming his wife after winning at #UFCVegas6 and discusses how he feels after the victory pic.twitter.com/eofE3zNfI2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 9, 2020

Marvin Vettori, who is currently on a three-fight win streak in the UFC, wrote that Chris Weidman looked "horrible" in his return fight. He also claimed that he is now willing to face the former champion and lastly added that Marvin Vettori vs Chris Weidman needs to happen.

However, that wasn't the end of it. Vettori once again took to Twitter and also sent out an early prediction of a potential fight between him and Chris Weidman. The Italian who was last victorious over Karl Roberson, wrote that he will have 'The All American' begging for air by the 2nd round of the fight.

I swear I’ll have weidman begging me for air by the 2nd.

Let’s book this! @ufc @Mickmaynard2 — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) August 9, 2020

While Chris Weidman was victorious in his return fight in the Middleweight Division against Omari Akhmedov over the course of the past weekend, 'The All American' himself was not satisfied with his performance. There is certainly no doubt regarding the fact that Weidman will look forward to a dominant outing in his next UFC fight.

Who is likely to be Chris Weidman's next opponent?

Now that Chris Weidman has finally ended his losing run in the UFC, the former Middleweight Champion will look forward to a higher-ranked opponent. Marvin Vettori, though, seems like a perfect opponent for Weidman at this stage.

However, with Luke Rockhold also confirming that he won't be stepping away from the fight game and would like to fight again by the end of 2020, a rematch between the two former Middleweight Champions could be on the cards as well.