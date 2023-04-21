Political commentator Matt Walsh recently became the victim of a Twitter hacker in which his compromised account sent various NSFW messages to Joe Rogan and Andrew Tate.

Walsh is typically no stranger to making controversial statements, as he has regularly and openly criticized the LGBTQ+ community on numerous occasions. Despite this, his compromised Twitter account was the subject of multiple outlandish statements that immediately suggested he was no longer in control of the account.

Walsh shared on his Twitter feed that the hacker, whose alias is 'Doomed', had directly messaged Joe Rogan and called him multiple explicitive names. They read:

"Hey Joe, U A H*e A** N*gga On My Momma"

Once again in control of his account, Matt Walsh followed up on the message:

"Needless to say, I was hacked."

The UFC color commentator, who has previously welcomed Walsh onto the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) added that he knew the 36-year-old had been hacked.

"Yeah that was pretty obvious hahahaha"

Check out the DM's here:

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog The hacker sent a DM to Joe Rogan The hacker sent a DM to Joe Rogan https://t.co/U72fc6MDgC

Walsh also revealed that controversial internet personality Andrew Tate had been the recipient of a similar message. 'Cobra', like Rogan, was also quick to understand the situation.

"A similar message was sent to Andrew Tate, who also deduced that I was hacked before I explained it."

Matt Walsh @MattWalshBlog A similar message was sent to Andrew Tate, who also deduced that I was hacked before I explained it A similar message was sent to Andrew Tate, who also deduced that I was hacked before I explained it

Jon Anik believes Joe Rogan deserves an Emmy Award

Iconic UFC color commentator Jon Anik recently praised his colleague Joe Rogan for his long service to the UFC and his exceptional work throughout those years.

According to Anik, Rogan is the voice of the organization and he attributes part of the UFC's massive growth to the intelligence and wit of his commentary partner. The 44-year-old believes Joe Rogan is more than deserving of an Emmy Award for his efforts, a sentiment that is shared by many amongst the MMA community.

In his recent appearance on the Room Service Diaries podcast, Jon Anik stated:

"He has embraced me to such an extent and I will say too about Joe and it's crazy to me that he's never speaks to where MMA isn't the fact that he's never been nominated for a national Emmy. He's an elite sports analyst in every part of the job and he has never been acknowledged and that frustrates me at least domestically but he went from being in a two-man booth his whole career."

Catch the podcast here (49:05):

