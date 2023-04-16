Jon Anik on "elite sports analyst" Joe Rogan never winning a national Emmy - "That frustrates me"

Renowned UFC color commentator Jon Anik has publicly praised his colleague Joe Rogan for his exceptional work at the commentary booth and his tireless efforts in promoting mixed martial arts. Anik believes that Rogan's unparalleled knowledge, razor-sharp wit, and infectious enthusiasm have played a pivotal role in elevating the UFC's brand to new heights.

According to Anik, Rogan's contributions have been so significant that he is fully deserving of an Emmy award. Anik's high regard for Rogan's work is shared by many within the MMA community, who view him as a passionate and highly skilled ambassador for the sport.

In his recent appearance on the Room Service Diaries podcast, the 44-year-old commentator remarked:

"He has embraced me to such an extent and I will say too about Joe and it's crazy to me that he's never speaks to where MMA isn't the fact that he's never been nominated for a national Emmy. He's an elite sports analyst in every part of the job and he has never been acknowledged and that frustrates me at least domestically but he went from being in a two-man booth his whole career."

Check out Anik's entire remarks on Joe Rogan below (from 49:07 onwards):

Jon Anik joined the UFC as a play-by-play commentator for over a decade, sharing a commentary table with veteran commentator Joe Rogan since 2012. Together, the two have formed an iconic duo that has been praised for their chemistry, expertise, and entertaining banter.

Joe Rogan nearly shoved Jon Anik out of seat at UFC 287

Joe Rogan has never been shy about his love of knockout victories in the UFC. Over the years, he has been part of numerous highlight reels showcasing his over-the-top reactions to some of the most exciting moments in the sport's history. His enthusiasm was on full display during Israel Adesanya's recent victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, where he was so excited that he nearly knocked his fellow commentator, Jon Anik, out of his seat.

Rogan's unbridled passion for MMA is a key part of what makes him such a beloved figure among fans. His infectious energy and hilarious reactions have become an integral part of the UFC experience, providing viewers with a unique and entertaining perspective on the fights.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Why did Joe Rogan have to push Anik out his seat Why did Joe Rogan have to push Anik out his seat😭😭 https://t.co/r5qNQBNN59

