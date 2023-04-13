Popular UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently shared a stunning addition to his studio decor with his followers on social media - a remarkable, life-like anaconda coffee table made of wood. The table is an impressive work of art, featuring a detailed and realistic depiction of an anaconda, with its intricate scales and coiled body.

Joe Rogan, known for his passion for animals and nature, expressed his admiration for the table's craftsmanship and artistic design, calling it the ''dopest coffee table in the world." The table is not only a functional piece of furniture but also a breathtaking display of art that adds a touch of wilderness and natural beauty to any living space.

The renowned podcast host and stand-up comedian shared a video clip of the table on social media:

Joe Rogan has garnered attention not only for his entertaining shows but also for his unique and eccentric studio decor. His studio is filled with an eclectic mix of fascinating artwork, antique items, and other oddities that have become a signature of his brand.

The studio decor has become a topic of conversation for not only viewers but also for Rogan's podcast guests. Many have been fascinated by the strange and unconventional items that adorn the walls and shelves, adding to the ambiance of the space.

Rogan's studio features a diverse range of artworks, including intricate sculptures, paintings, and posters that showcase his love for various topics such as animals, music, and psychedelic culture. Additionally, the studio is filled with interesting and rare items such as vintage microphones, a giant gong, and even a bulletproof desk.

Joe Rogan nearly shoved Jon Anik out of his seat following Israel Adesanya's victory at UFC 287

Joe Rogan is widely recognized for his passion for knockout moments in the UFC, and he has amassed multiple highlight reels showcasing his enthusiastic reactions to these exhilarating events. In a recent fight at UFC 287, featuring Israel Adesanya's victory over Alex Pereira, Rogan's excitement hit an all-time high, causing him to almost push Jon Anik out of his seat.

Rogan is well-known for providing hilarious and captivating commentary during fights, and his reactions to Adesanya's stunning knockout of 'Poatan' were no exception. As the fight unfolded, Rogan's emotions ran high, and his commentary added to the excitement of the moment.

Watch the jaw-dropping reaction at the UFC commentary booth below:

🌴ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🌴 @TheArtOfWar6 Why did Joe Rogan have to push Anik out his seat Why did Joe Rogan have to push Anik out his seat😭😭 https://t.co/r5qNQBNN59

The energy that Rogan brings to his commentary is contagious, and his passion for the sport is evident in every reaction. His reactions have become a defining feature of his UFC commentary, and fans look forward to his memorable responses to some of the most exciting moments in the sport.

