UFC News: McGregor gives an epic response to Khabib fan on Twitter.

Who the F**K is that guy?

What's the story?

The UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor just gave an epic reply to a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan, who revealed his worthless 'Keyboard Warrior' game upon the 'Champ Champ'.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that, McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Just after Conor McGregor announced the whereabouts of his UFC 229 post-fight party, a keyboard warrior, who appears to be a hardcore Khabib fan asked for his deathwish to the 'Cham Champ' by displaying some classic Dagestani style fear mongering.

You'll have to drink your whiskey through a medical pipe after the fight mate, make sure you bring it to the party. — vol74r (@vol74r1) September 22, 2018

The 'Notorious' did not take much time to respond to the hater with an epic answer which probably made the hater consider his official retirement from keyboard warmongering.

There’ll be a pipe in me jocks at the party. Bring yo bitch. https://t.co/hfa01PnXEv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 22, 2018

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

