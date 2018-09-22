Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: McGregor gives an epic response to Khabib fan on Twitter.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
144   //    22 Sep 2018, 12:44 IST

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference
Who the F**K is that guy?

What's the story?

The UFC's biggest star, Conor McGregor just gave an epic reply to a Khabib Nurmagomedov fan, who revealed his worthless 'Keyboard Warrior' game upon the 'Champ Champ'.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. The UFC Boss announced after the presser that, McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal with the UFC. He stated that the deal could make McGregor the most money in the sport, especially given his pay-per-view appeal.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting Squad lead by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6th, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The heart of the matter

Just after Conor McGregor announced the whereabouts of his UFC 229 post-fight party, a keyboard warrior, who appears to be a hardcore Khabib fan asked for his deathwish to the 'Cham Champ' by displaying some classic Dagestani style fear mongering.

The 'Notorious' did not take much time to respond to the hater with an epic answer which probably made the hater consider his official retirement from keyboard warmongering.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on the 6th of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
