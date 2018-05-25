Conor McGregor to meet Dana White in Liverpool: 3 most likely outcomes

Dana White says they'll discuss McGregor’s future with UFC. Let's look into some of the possible outcomes of this meeting.

The King is back!

Conor McGregor has not fought in the UFC since his lightweight title victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

He lost a boxing match to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas last August and was supposed to meet with White in Brooklyn before the UFC 223 melee.

Since they are meeting in Liverpool to talk about McGregor's future with the company, It's a sure thing that the Irishman will be back real soon.

Keep your dukes up when you see me.

See you soon. pic.twitter.com/M2KX5HZ90F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2018

Addressing the media on the outcomes of the potential meeting with Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White said,

We’re going to sit down and talk about his future and what’s next, I have nothing to do with the legal issues, he’ll need to figure that out on his own, Obviously, he has to deal with [his legal situation] in June, I’m flying to Liverpool this weekend for a fight there, and he and I are going to meet in Liverpool.”

When Conor plans to meet Uncle Dana, there's always big money involved, the only question is where and how the money is being made.

This article analyses some of the most likely outcomes that may come off this meeting between UFC's biggest star and its president.

#3 The 165-Pound Division

Georges St-Pierre during UFC 217 Weigh-ins.

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), officially recognized the 165-pound division last year. But, no leading MMA promotions have actually adopted the new division as of now.

UFC president Dana White was never a fan of the 165-pound division because he believes that fighters who compete at 170 pounds, would try to cut even more weight creating larger problems.

Georges St-Pierre, in his last fight against Micheal Bisping, faced serious health problems making weight and expressed his interest to come down and fight.

With GSP looking for a fight with Conor, and Conor not wanting to go to the welterweight (170 Lbs), the new 165 division will be blessed to host Conor vs GSP as its prime fight.

If Conor's meeting with Dana has anything to do with GSP, this division will witness its inaugural fight real soon.