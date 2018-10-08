×
UFC News: McGregor posts delusional message on Instagram after UFC 229 loss

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
297   //    08 Oct 2018, 20:15 IST

Who would pay for a rematch?
Who would pay for a rematch?

What's the story?

Conor McGregor's latest Instagram post has left the entire world scratching their head. The Notorious One posted a photo of himself holding a glass of his signature "Proper 12" Irish whiskey, with a complicated caption pronouncing that he won the battle.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and on the feet, and submitted him with a super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) in their historic fight on Saturday Night. The Dagestani jumped the cage after his first successful title defense against the biggest star in the sport, McGregor, and attacked his teammate Dillon Danis.

McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon. During this chaos, two of Khabib’s training partners and UFC fighters Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov got into the octagon and began to punch the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who was still recovering from Khabib's mauling.

The heart of the matter

The Notorious One is back in the conversation after his pained loss in UFC 229 and the subsequent events which unfolded. The former two-weight UFC Champion has posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the following caption.

"We lost the match but won the battle. The War goes on."

This post has left the entire MMA world scratching their head thinking if it's the whiskey speaking or some sort of concussion after the fight. Or, is it just pride talking?

He's seemingly stating he "won the battle" because "Team Khabib" is going to face some sort of punishment now.

What's next?

Conor McGregor is clearly looking for a rematch, but it remains to be seen what exactly happens to Khabib and whether he is stripped of his title. With Tony Ferguson also in the picture after his victory against Anthony Pettis, McGregor might have to wait for a while for his title shot.

McGregor can bounce back though, and as fans, we would love to see him return. The sport is so much more fun with him involved.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
