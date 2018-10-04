UFC 229: McGregor to showcase his forgotten skills against Khabib

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 04 Oct 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can McGregor walk the talk?

What's the story?

The biggest star in Combat Sports, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor seems super confident about his upcoming fight against the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and promised his haters to showcase his forgotten skills while defeating Khabib.

The 'Notorious' revealed these details during UFC's pre-fight show 'The Exchange' with popular UFC personality Megan Olivi.

In case you didn't know...

McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Conor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Team Mcgregor had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Team Khabib after they assaulted Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports. Khabib has an undefeated record of (26-0).

The heart of the matter

Answering to Megan Olivi's question, 'The Notorious One' made it clear that a first round knock out is guaranteed. He added that his striking will be the answer to the fight. But at the same time, he wants to change people's notion that he is just a left-handed fighter and promised to showcase some high level grappling and make this an exciting fight.

What's next?

McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. He will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch the top 5 UFC 229 fan-made promos here

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.