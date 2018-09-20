McGregor vs Khabib: Top 5 UFC 229 fanmade Promos

5 must-watch Promos for all fight fans.

One of the most anticipated fights of our time is finally arriving this 6th of October. The Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will face the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor, who is making a comeback to the octagon after two eventful years. The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib.

This fight will go down in history as one of the biggest grudge matches in combat sports and most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time. But strangely this time, the trash talk has been not up to the mark during the making of the fight, mainly because of the UFC 233 melee and the subsequent legal battles. But Conor is a free man now and in the next few days leading up to the fight, fans will witness a lot of action from these legends.

The greatest fight in UFC history needs some great promos too, and the MMA Gods have blessed us with some extraordinary designers who have risen to the occasion and come up with some brilliant videos to hype up the fight. These promos had so much impact that it made up for the severe lack of trash talk during this McGregor fight season.

Everything is going to change now as both these legends will be going on a live presser in a few hours. So before you watch the presser on live TV, let's take a look at some of the epic fanmade promos for this super fight. The Sportskeeda MMA squad has ranked 5 of the best promos here. However, these are subjective and may vary.

The five best fanmade UFC 229 Promos on our list are:

#5 Infinity War

This Promo for one for the biggest fights in UFC history was Inspired by the blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War. Produced by 'A. A. Edits' the one-month-old video with around 50k views is one of the best ones out there. The video showcase some brilliant cuts with spine thrilling Avengers BGM.

The Marvel UFC combo looks very appealing. But for all the puritan fans who are not down with this combo and feel that "Avengers" editing makes it feel cheap, there are more on the list.

