McGregor VS Khabib: "MMA Twitter" reacts to the UFC 229 Brawl
Khabib Nurmagomedov put in an amazing performance at UFC 229, as he completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and performed well on the feet too. Khabib got a takedown in the fourth round and worked his way to the back of McGregor.
A super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) was applied that forced a tap from McGregor. Unfortunately, the unfortunate events and decisions he made after had eclipsed this impressive performance.
The lightweight champion jumped the cage after his win and attacked at McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.
This started a massive brawl in the arena and Conor McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon.
As Per UFC President Dana White, members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team have already been arrested. Dana told reporters backstage that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has given Conor McGregor his paycheck ($3 million) but are withholding Khabib Nurmagomedov's ($2 million). He added that they took special security measures and still this happened.
It’s entirely unclear where will McGregor go from here. He has made all the money in the world for his successive generations to thrive on this planet.
There is no no clarity as to what move he will make now. We could see him compete again inside of the Octagon, we could maybe see him inside of another boxing fight, or there’s even a chance we see retaliate to Team Khabib for today's incident.
But the MMA world is not planning to be silent about what happened to the biggest event in the history of the sport. There are tweets incoming from the former champions to upcoming fighters. Expert analysts tom novice fans. All of them are concerned about what had happened to their most anticipated fight. Take a look at some of the most important tweets:
Let's start off with the legend "Iron" Mike Tyson,
Some of the old rivals of Conor McGregor is seen here showing solidarity with the Irishman.
Footage of a real fight between Irish and Dagestani fans,
The Real "Mystic Mac" has seen all this coming.
This is what the "Double Champ" has to say.
Conor Mcgregor is a Savage,
You Win Or You Learn. "The Notorious One" will be back.
What do you think about this situation? Have your say in the comments.