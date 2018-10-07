McGregor VS Khabib: "MMA Twitter" reacts to the UFC 229 Brawl

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov put in an amazing performance at UFC 229, as he completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and performed well on the feet too. Khabib got a takedown in the fourth round and worked his way to the back of McGregor.

A super-tight RNC (rear naked choke) was applied that forced a tap from McGregor. Unfortunately, the unfortunate events and decisions he made after had eclipsed this impressive performance.

The lightweight champion jumped the cage after his win and attacked at McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

This started a massive brawl in the arena and Conor McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon.

As Per UFC President Dana White, members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team have already been arrested. Dana told reporters backstage that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has given Conor McGregor his paycheck ($3 million) but are withholding Khabib Nurmagomedov's ($2 million). He added that they took special security measures and still this happened.

Chaos in the arena. People getting arrested during the fallout. pic.twitter.com/f97xqZl1eT — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 7, 2018

It’s entirely unclear where will McGregor go from here. He has made all the money in the world for his successive generations to thrive on this planet.

There is no no clarity as to what move he will make now. We could see him compete again inside of the Octagon, we could maybe see him inside of another boxing fight, or there’s even a chance we see retaliate to Team Khabib for today's incident.

But the MMA world is not planning to be silent about what happened to the biggest event in the history of the sport. There are tweets incoming from the former champions to upcoming fighters. Expert analysts tom novice fans. All of them are concerned about what had happened to their most anticipated fight. Take a look at some of the most important tweets:

Let's start off with the legend "Iron" Mike Tyson,

Watching the @TheNotoriousMMA vs @TeamKhabib fight. Unimaginable never thought it would go down like this. Crazier than my fight riot. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 7, 2018

Joe Rogan: "I don't think that was calculated. I think that was in the moment, he (Khabib) was full of passion. Conor is going to come out the victim here and Khabib is going to have a very difficult time getting a visa or a green card. This is incredibly disappointing." #UFC229 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 7, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) is held back by police and security after going rogue outside of the octagon following his win over Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/HTJS0uHkmE — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) October 7, 2018

The Khabib-Conor rivalry is far from over. A rematch at this point would do insane numbers. The question is, is it even safe to run again? Is it worth the risks that it will bring? This has turned ugly, can't have this escalate, not good for the sport. #UFC229 — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) October 7, 2018

Me and baby 🦈 do do do do doo doo pic.twitter.com/mOWmoEexI3 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) October 7, 2018

In my opinion, the rivalry should have ended when Khabib tapped out Conor but this rivalry runs so so deep. #UFC229 — Louise Green (@LouiseGreenMMA) October 7, 2018

Conor connected with a left hook on one of Khabib's cornermen then some guy in a red shirt hit conor from behind. All of it was crazy and absurd — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) October 7, 2018

I tap out before I gas out!

Some of the old rivals of Conor McGregor is seen here showing solidarity with the Irishman.

Unacceptable! You can’t jump the fence and punch the fighter. Awesome fights but on the end 👎🏽 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

That’s so low!! Jump the cage and punch the fighter that just fought from the back. This guy should be banned. Should never step on this country. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

I can understand Khabib jump the fence In a moment of emotions but his friends and corner man jump and punch Conor from behind it unacceptable. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 7, 2018

Footage of a real fight between Irish and Dagestani fans,

Me: Khabib dropped McGregor with a over hand right



Friend: yeah hahaha funny one



Me: look



Friend: 😱#UFC229 #UFC pic.twitter.com/fS8y3CDO8H — Dovy🔌🇱🇹 (@DovySimuMMA) October 7, 2018

And Jon Jones 😂👀😂 — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Kenzzzo🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@VicNobu) October 7, 2018

Now his cornerman who gave Conor the cheap shot should be banned from the UFC — TheFightWolff (@DwayneWolff1) October 7, 2018

Khabib gets stripped, Conor vs Ferguson for vacant title, Conor wins, enter Khabib after lay-off! BUT....rematch is HELL IN A CELL, Khabib can’t leave, his faction can’t enter!!! (downside: ufc makes $$$ but doesn’t pay the fighters) — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) October 7, 2018

Really sad. So sad. — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) October 7, 2018

No I will not be breaking that nonsense down. No don’t ask I won’t do it. Fucking disgusted. #ufc229 — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) October 7, 2018

Drake already learning a little Russian and rocking the hat — Duane Finley (@DuaneFinleyMMA) October 7, 2018

The Real "Mystic Mac" has seen all this coming.

Props to @BrendanSchaub for seeing this coming a mile away. Disgraceful and disappointing. #ufc229 pic.twitter.com/XneO5yUS3v — T.J. Hitchings (@TJHitchings) October 7, 2018

It was not the best look for professional #mma tonight but we can’t forget that fighters are going to fight. Emotions spill over and certain instincts can take over. This fight ended the way it got put together. #UFC229 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) October 7, 2018

He won’t fight in Vegas for years https://t.co/d4Cbqks9zu — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) October 7, 2018

Connor fought like a man, Khabib fought like a man but won like a coward...#ufc229 — Emil Valhalla Meek (@emilvalhalla) October 7, 2018

There's only one person drinking McGregor's whiskey tonight.........Judge Kavanaugh........ — Joey CoCo Diaz (@madflavor) October 7, 2018

I stay in Cage - Conor McGregor — Desmond Madden (@DesmondMadden) October 7, 2018

Should be noted McGregor is 2-2 in the UFC since leaving featherweight — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 7, 2018

The rumours are true, Drake is out here looking for Khabib and his boys. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/KWIS2OjVLO — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) October 7, 2018

Regarding the fight:

To be the man you have to beat the man. Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor and is now not only still undefeated but finally undisputed. 27-0. Still the UFC 155lbs champion. In the cage, we are all witnessing true greatness. Total and utter dominance. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 7, 2018

5 vs. 5 MMA is about to have its renaissance. https://t.co/HKny8BrfeI — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) October 7, 2018

“Don’t be surprised if I behave like a savage. I am a savage.” - Mike Tyson — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 7, 2018

This is what the "Double Champ" has to say.

Hey guys, two wrongs don’t make it right. Conor didn’t deserve that. No one did. But some things aren’t for fight promotion. Religion, family, country. Throwing stuff in Brooklyn. For Khabib it wasn’t fight promotion, it was really personal. Diff culture man. Sucks — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 7, 2018

Come on Tony you’re right those guys are completely wrong. And they’re in jail for it. I truly sympathize with with Conor I’m just saying dude didn’t know they were just building a fight https://t.co/YjkEBjP306 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 7, 2018

Conor Mcgregor is a Savage,

Conor didn’t press charges , that tells me that he understands look I don’t like him he doesn’t like me shit happens. Kinda gangster shit by Conor. He showed lot of heart tonight! Crazy night. Wish we were talking bout the fight. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 7, 2018

You Win Or You Learn. "The Notorious One" will be back.

Another historical night. Amazing atmosphere, technical fight with excitement all the way thru. All that makes MMA a great sport. Shame about the ending. On to the next one. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 7, 2018

