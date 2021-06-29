Megan Olivi reveals how Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey 'changed her life'

Megan Olivi has become one of the most prominent journalists in the world of MMA. She is currently working with Fox Sports to cover all major UFC events while pursuing a reporting opportunity with the UFC.

Olivi spoke about her rise to the top in an interview with The Residency and revealed the three people who were responsible for her success. She said:

"The Ronda revolution changed my life. We just had this really great repertoire, that was very natural. Nothing was forced about it, and I would say like between Dana White, Ronda and Conor, when you add all of them up, like that's how my life changed."

Megan Olivi revealed how they all believed in her in different ways. Former UFC women's champion Ronda Rousey trusted her the most and asked her agent to work with Olivi as much as possible. The broadcaster revealed:

"They all believed in me in different ways and nothing was ever forced or handed to me - 'Hey you're working for this, we see it.' Same with Ronda, she would be like 'I love your interview style' and we did one and she had told her agent that I always wanna work with her, it was easy."

It was the same with Conor McGregor, who worked with Megan Olivi before every fight of his. The rise of these UFC superstars helped alleviate Olivi's career to new heights.

"Same with Conor McGregor, we always worked before every fight and so, those were kind of like the life changers for me as well."

Watch the full episode here:

Megan Olivi and her many endeavors in the world of MMA

Married to veteran UFC fighter Joseph Benavidez, Olivi is the host of UFC Ultimate Insider on Fox Sports 1. She also has a series on UFC Fight Pass, The Exchange With Megan Olivi.

Megan Olivi features on several episodes of UFC Unfiltered, most recently doing an episode with Leon Edwards and Hakeem Dawodu for UFC 263. She is a vital cog in the wheel that is MMA media, and people respect her a lot for her immaculate skills and professionalism.

Blazing fast MMA updates, faster than Conor McGregor's left!

Follow our FB page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari