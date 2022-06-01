Merab Dvalishvili reacts to Aljamain Sterling saying he'd move up a division to let the Georgian fight for the belt

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has revealed that he's willing to vacate his title to give his longtime teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, the chance to achieve his own championship aspirations.

Asked about a potential matchup with Dvalishvili, 'Funk Master' declared that he would rather move up to featherweight than fight his friend. On Twitter, Sterling wrote:

"After Merab’s next win, I will probably have to move up, to allow him his chance that he earned, to make history for Georgia to win a world title. We will figure it out."

Check out the Instagram post below:

Dvalishvili seems to have been moved by Sterling's gesture. In an Instagram post, the Georgian commented that he's grateful to Sterling and added that he considers the champion a brother.

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comment below:

Merab Dvalishvili responds to Aljamain Sterling [Screen-grabbed from Instagram]

Sterling and Dvalishvili are currently unbooked for their appearances. However, 'Funk Master' indicated that he would welcome a fight against either ex-bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw or former featherweight titleholder Jose Aldo.

Merab Dvalishvili says he will never fight Aljamain Sterling

Like any other fighter, Merab Dvalishvili's goal is to wear UFC gold around his waist. However, 'The Machine' made it clear that his relationship with Aljamain Sterling is more important to him than winning the title.

During an interview the UFC 266 press conference, the No.7-ranked UFC bantamweight stated:

"Me and Aljo, we’re never going to fight each other. We are good friends and we’re not going to fight each other. Aljo is champion. I believe he will defend his belt and he will be a champion for a long time. I have to win a couple more fights to fight for the title, but we will figure something out [if I get there]. But one thing is for sure: We’re never going to fight. Me and Aljo, we’re never going to fight each other."

Check out the video below:

Dvalishvili is currently riding a seven-fight winning streak. In his most recent outing, the Georgian pulled off an impressive come-from-behind win against Marlon Moraes at UFC 266.

Right now, though, Dvalishvili is behind the likes of T.J. Dillashaw, Jose Aldo, and Marlon 'Chito' Vera in terms of title contention. However, if he gets there, it appears that Sterling won't have an issue letting his friend have his moment in the sun.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far