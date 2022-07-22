"I could not get my arms around him" - Michael Bisping hilariously wonders how "big, gigantic grizzly bear" Daniel Cormier can make 205lbs for possible comeback

Michael Bisping came out in support of his friend and co-commentator, Daniel Cormier, when Cormier suggested a UFC comeback at light heavyweight. Current champion Jiri Prochazka was largely out-grappled by his opponent Glover Teixeira, in the most recent title bout between the two fighters.

Bisping has claimed that due to Cormier's extensive wrestling background, he should be able to dominate Prochazka in the wrestling department and win UFC gold again. The only problem, in Bisping's eye, is that he finds it hard to imagine Cormier being able to make the 205 pound weight limit for the division.

"The guy is big. The guy is f*cking gigantic."

"For him to get down to 205, he would have to be the victim of some Great White Shark attack, he would have to go on the most strenous ketogenic diet that you've ever f*cking seen."

Cormier would look to comeback at light heavyweight, as opposed to heavyweight, only because he views himself as undefeated at 205 lbs.

He has only lost one fight on record at light heavyweight (to Jon Jones). Unfortunately, that fight was smeared with the doping controversy that plagued the Cormier-Jones rivalry. Cormier feels that he is still deserving of a title opportunity, given that he relinqueshed the belt and did not lose it.

Only time will tell if the former double-champion will make a return.

Michael Bisping and other former TUF champions get nostalgiac in new UFC series

Recently the UFC released a new series called Fighters of The Round Table.

The first episode featured a truly special set of individuals. Only former TUF champions who went on to become UFC champions were eligible. This meant that the table consisted of Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Matt Serra, Julianna Pena, and Michael Bisping.

Funny stories, some more meaningful ones, and a host of other topics regarding The Ultimate Fighter were discussed over drinks and a meal. The bond that unites these individuals was palpable.

Michael Bisping provided witty remarks, while Forrest Griffin brought some veteran experience and a sense of calm. Matt Serra was as boisterous as ever, Julianna Pena provided a perspective that could not be replicated, and Rashad Evans gave more wisdom still.

The episode is sure to be an insightful watch for anyone interested in the history of TUF and the people who shaped it.

