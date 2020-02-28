Michael Bisping explains the importance of trash-talking ahead of the win over Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva (left) face-to-face against Michael Bisping

Four years ago to the day, Michael Bisping defeated former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in an absolutely epic bout that took place at The O2 in London.

In an excerpt from his new book Quitters Never Win, Bisping explained the necessity of the heavy trash-talking that he implemented ahead of the Silva fight and claimed how a little bit of trash talk was always important in getting a victory over 'The Spider'.

In his recently released book Quitters Never Win, Bisping explained that he has always been respectful towards Anderson Silva and that is the reason why he trash-talked one of the greatest fighters of all time to step foot into the UFC.

Here is an excerpt from Bisping's book, courtesy of MMA Junkie:

I’d blasted him about his 2015 failed drugs tests and his excuse he’d used a Thai sex pill (“Did it work, then?” I asked the GOAT, “Do you get an erection or not?”). I got into his face every chance I got – at the press conference, at a photocall at Tower Bridge in London, when we passed each other at the UFC host hotel.So, why did I go all out to piss off the greatest fighter of all time? Simple, I respected him too much and Silva preyed on respect. For years, I’d watched opponents fail to challenge him to the best of their ability because they went in going, “Oooh, it’s the legendary Anderson Silva. Meanwhile, Silva – a master mind-gamer – would be using meticulous deference (the bowing and all that nonsense) to con opponents into “respectful” martial arts contests that best suited his style. Then, inevitably, he spring the trap and smash them to a brutal defeat.

What's next for Michael Bisping?

With Michael Bisping having retired from the Octagon, the former UFC Middleweight Champion has been focusing on his career as a UFC analyst and we definitely look forward to hearing from the former UFC Middleweight Champion at his next UFC event.