Michael Bisping feels Jake Paul might get "a** kicked" after Nate Diaz fight - "Get your running shoes on like you did against Floyd Mayweather"

Michael Bisping has warned Jake Paul not to stick around after his boxing bout against Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is set to face off against Diaz this Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout marks a return to the ring for Paul as well as a boxing debut for the Stockton native.

The build-up to the fight has also lived upto the hype as both the Paul and Diaz camps have regularly gotten into altercations at the weigh-ins and the face-offs, with their last meeting also turning physical.

The card will feature Jake Paul and Nate Diaz as the main event, as well as boxing star Amanda Serrano taking on Heather Hardy in the co-main. Elsewhere throughout the card, Diaz has five members of his team competing.

Weighing in on the upcoming pay-per-view was Michael Bisping, who himself has had several run-ins with Jake Paul in the past. The UFC Hall of Famer has predicted a win for Diaz but also warned Paul to leave the building as soon as possible, due to how many of Diaz's team will be around. Bisping said:

"You [Jake Paul] might get your a** kicked after the event Jake, you know what I mean? You might want to get your running shoes like you did against Floyd Mayweather that time. Remember that? When he turned and ran away from Mayweather."

Catch Bisping's comments here (3:00):

Jake Paul fires back at fans that booed him

Jake Paul has fired back at fans who heckled him during his final face-off with Nate Diaz on Friday.

Whilst the bookies have given Paul the edge in the bout, fans at the face-off voiced their support for Diaz and fiercely defended the UFC veteran. Both Diaz and Paul also gave their final statements to one another on the mic, which is when the crowd really let know the 26-year-old know how they felt.

As Paul took the microphone, he was greeted with a relentless wave of boos, causing the former Disney star to fire back. He said:

"Boo yourself, virgins. Boo yourself. Boo if you're a virgin... Aww, you guys are virgins? Ah, s**t."

He added:

"They have been saying Nate's tough, Nate's a dog. Well, guess what, Ariel [Helwani]? Tomorrow I'm dog-walking that bi**h. I'm putting him back on a leash. And I'm sending him back to the cage. I'm f**king him up, Ariel."