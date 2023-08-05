"Boo yourself, virgins!" - Jake Paul claps back at sea of fans booing him at final faceoff against Nate Diaz

Jake Paul recently fired back at a large number of fans who viciously heckled him after his final faceoff against Nate Diaz. 'The Problem Child' is set to welcome the former UFC star to the world of professional boxing on August 5 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

While the odds favor Paul to beat Diaz, the hordes of fans attending their recent faceoff loudly voiced their support for the UFC icon. After sizing each other up, Paul and Diaz gave their final statements.

Nate Diaz then dismissed the YouTuber as a real fighter, following which fans seemed to turn on Jake Paul and boo at him loudly. However, the relentless sneering didn't seem to affect 'The Problem Child,' and he fired back at the crowd, saying:

"Boo yourself, virgins. Boo yourself. Boo if you're a virgin... Aww, you guys are virgins? Ah, s**t."

Jake Paul promised to "dog walk" Nate Diaz and continued:

"They have been saying Nate's tough, Nate's a dog. Well, guess what, Ariel [Helwani]? Tomorrow I'm dog-walking that bi**h. I'm putting him back on a leash. And I'm sending him back to the cage. I'm f**king him up, Ariel."

Jake Paul is coming off a tough split-decision loss against Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz last beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: 'The Problem Child' predicts an early finish against the Stockton native

Jake Paul recently weighed in on his upcoming boxing match against Nate Diaz and predicted a fifth-round knockout victory.

Looking to redeem his loss against Tommy Fury earlier this year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is understandably desperate to get back to winning ways. However, Diaz is expected to pose a unique challenge to Paul.

While the YouTuber has previously defeated notable MMA icons like Anderson Silva, Tyrone Woodley, and Ben Askren, Diaz's legendary gas tank and incredible durability are expected to test him like never before.

However, Paul isn't worried. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said:

"My prediction is a fifth-round knockout... I’m not concerned. I know I want it more, and I know what I did in training, and we had people that mimic exactly how he fights. And yeah, he’s going to maybe land a couple of punches, that’s the name of the game. That only wakes me up. I’m going to get hit and hit him harder, and keep on going and weather the storm and end his career."

Watch the full interview below: