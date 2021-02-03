Michael Bisping reveals who he'd like to see Dustin Poirier fight for the UFC lightweight title

UFC Hall-of-Famer Michael Bisping believes that Charles Oliveira should square off with Dustin Poirier in a fight that will crown the new king of the lightweight division.

Speaking on his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping hailed Dustin Poirier as the uncrowned king of the UFC lightweight division and said that The Diamond deserves to fight for the title in his next outing. Bisping stated that if anyone deserves to fight Poirier with the UFC lightweight title on the line, it is Charles Oliveira.

"Charles Oliveira is the outright contender in my opinion. Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier, in my opinion is the fight that you make."

Since beating Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257, Dustin Poirier finds himself in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding what's next for him. Having knocked out arguably the biggest star in the UFC, there is no doubt that Poirier will be fighting for the title next.

This time last week @DustinPoirier got Paid. In. Full! 💎 pic.twitter.com/bPHkxN27ig — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 31, 2021

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, the title is vacant and the promotion needs to crown a new champion as soon as is practically possible so that the division could move on. A host of top contenders are now vying for a crack at the title in a fight against Poirier. They include Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier calls the shots in the UFC lightweight division now

Even Conor McGregor, who usually gets called out by other fighters, has made it pretty apparent through his coach Jon Kavanagh that he wants to fight Poirier next. For the Louisiana native, it's an excellent dilemma to have. Dustin Poirier has spent years to get to this place, and now that he has, he fully deserves the right to call his shots.

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier knows the Nate Diaz fight is about entertainment, not rankings 🍿



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/3yls64MDZ7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 1, 2021

Poirier has previously shown interest in a possible trilogy fight against Conor McGregor next or another money fight against Nate Diaz next. However, where does that leave Charles Oliveira?

The Brazilian has worked his way to the top of the UFC lightweight division. He picked up very impressive wins against Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson in his last two outings and most pundits feel he deserves to fight Poirier next.

However, the way the cookie crumbles in the fight business, don't be shocked if you see Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier III booked for the UFC lightweight title down the line because it's what's best for business.