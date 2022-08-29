"Of course I wasn't going to be the first and the only one" - Michael Bisping names four fighters from the UK who could become UFC champions in the future

Michael Bisping took to his YouTube channel to offer his thoughts on the recent rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

It was one of the biggest comeback wins in mixed martial arts history on August 20 as Edwards pulled off a knockout victory over Usman.

After the fight, Bisping, the first-ever UFC champion from the UK, offered his thoughts on what's next for both Usman and Edwards.

Michael Bisping discussed Edwards being the sophomore UFC champion from the UK. He also shared who else from the United Kingdom could hold gold one day in the Ultimate Fighting Championship:

"I am over the goddamn moon for Leon. I support every fighter from the UK. Of course I wasn't going to be the first and the only one. We're going to have a slew of champions coming from the UK, I'm telling you. Tom Aspinall as we know sadly really hurt his leg but Tom will be champion... Darren Till, you're laughing at me because he's 1-3 in his last four."

Michael Bisping continued:

"Darren Till will be champion one day. His striking is phenomenal, his mind is strong, he's just had a bit of a bad run... We've got Arnold Allen. Arnold Allen I think is on a nine fight win streak... Molly McCann's doing great things at flyweight. We've got Paddy 'The Baddy', you never know where he's going to end up."

Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards' place in history

Bisping cemented his place in UFC history with an iconic short notice victory.

Michael Bisping took on someone he previously lost to in Luke Rockhold and was looking to even up their series while making history as a titleholder.

In June 2016, Bisping knocked out Rockhold in the opening frame of their UFC 199 clash. He gained individual redemption and to bolster the UK MMA collective.

'The Count' became the first champion from the United Kingdom but like he said above, he would not be the last.

Edwards also gained a measure of revenge in a situation where he was rematching someone he lost to previously. 'Rocky' put away Kamaru Usman with a head kick heard around the world. He became the best 170 pound fighter in the world with a finish in the final frame of the fight.

