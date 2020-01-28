Michael Chiesa explains why he isn't willing to get into a verbal battle with Colby Covington

At the recently concluded UFC Raleigh event, Michael Chiesa secured a vital split decision win over Rafael dos Anjos and following his victory, 'Maverick' decided to call-out former interim UFC Welterweight Champion, Colby Covington for a fight in July.

Well, the MMA world is pretty familiar with Covington's trash-talking game. However, in a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani, Chiesa explained why he isn't willing to engage in a verbal battle with 'Chaos'.

Colby Covington's last UFC fight

At UFC 246, Colby Covington faced Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship, in the final pay-per-view of 2019. Heading into the fight, Covington had already finished-off former ATT training partner Robbie Lawler and despite being fully confident in himself, 'Chaos' fell short to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in the final few minutes of the fight, as he ended up losing via TKO.

Chiesa explains why he won't get into a verbal battle with Covington

Having picked-off an important win over former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of UFC Raleigh, Michael Chiesa sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani and during the conversation, 'Maverick' claimed that Covington would shut him down for good in a verbal battle since the former isn't too good at the trash talking stuff.

"I'm not going to go get in a verbal pissing match with the guy; that's for sure. He'd shut me out. I'm not good at the trash talking stuff."@MikeMav22 called out Colby Covington to test himself, not to engage in a war of words (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/TVlmeJspi2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 27, 2020

When can we expect Chiesa vs Covington?

Colby Covington is expected to make his return to the Octagon after making a full recovery and we can certainly witness a Welterweight bout between himself and Chiesa in 2020.