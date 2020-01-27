Michael Chiesa plans to run through Colby Covington en route to title bout against Kamaru Usman

27 Jan 2020

Michael Chiesa

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa's decision to move up to welterweight has worked wonders for him. Since moving up to the new weight class, Chiesa remains undefeated and after picking up a huge win against former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN+ in Raleigh on Saturday, he is lined up for some major fights against top ranked contenders in the division.

In the customary post fight interview, much to everyone's surprise Chiesa called out former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington and while interacting with the media backstage post the event, Chiesa explained why he called out the outspoken fighter. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I just beat the No. 5-ranked guy in the world, and I always say the most important time to ask for a fight is after you win. You’ve got to capitalize. I’m not out to engage in some verbal pissing match with [Covington]; I respect his skills and he’s super tough."

"I’m just trying to get to a world title, and I think that’s the fight that makes the most sense when you look at the top-five. I said before the fight, I beat Rafael dos Anjos; I’m not fighting anybody that’s ranked less than five. I’m taking his spot and just looking at the landscape of the division, that’s the fight that makes sense. I want to be tested, I want to fight the best, so Colby it is.”

Chiesa wants to fight Covington because by the end of this year, he wants to become the top contender for Kamaru Usman's welterweight crown and with Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards set to lock horns at UFC London, he knows that a win against Covington would put him only one fight away from that coveted title shot.

“I kind of waited to see how [UFC] 245 ended and just kind of wanted to see what happened with Tyron and Leon and everybody. But I think it’s a fight that makes sense, and I wouldn’t go ask for some outlandish matchup. Anytime I’ve won a fight and asked for an opponent, I’ve usually gotten it, and that’s because it’s all well thought-out. I just don’t throw things against the wall that aren’t gonna stick. I just think it’s a fight that makes sense, I think it’s a fight I could get, so we’ll see what happens.”

Chiesa admits that a fight against Covington wouldn't suit him stylistically but he is ready to take that challenge.

“Colby Covington’s a nightmare matchup for me, but I’m ready to walk through the fire. I want to fight the best guys.”