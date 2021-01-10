Michael Jai White: Age, Height, Weight & UFC records

Michael Jai White is one of the most well-known martial arts practitioners in the entertainment industry.

MJW has starred in many Hollywood movies as well as TV shows and other media projects. Most of his projects are generally associated with the action/adventure and martial arts genres.

At the age of seven, Michael Jai White started training Jujutsu (the Japanese close-combat martial arts). White has also trained extensively in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Kyokushin Karate, Shotokan Karate, Goju-Ryu, Wushu, Tang Soo Do, Kobudo, and Taekwondo.

Additionally, Michael Jai White is known for his willingness to keep learning new martial arts techniques – be it from the martial arts he’s already familiar with or from other martial arts that he may have never trained in before. White has also garnered widespread praise in the martial arts world for his disciplined training regimes in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, and MMA.

Having starred in notable MMA-based movies such as ‘Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown’ and ‘Never Back Down: No Surrender’, MJW is famous for his rigorous MMA training. White has often spoken about having sparred with some of the best MMA fighters globally, including Jon Jones, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and others. MJW has previously revealed that he’s sparred with top-tier professional boxers and other combat sportspersons as well.

FINALLY! Got to train with the “Goat” @jonnybones. Humble, hilarious, intelligent, devout, and let’s not forget, dangerous! Most fun I’ve had in a long time. I feel like I gained a brother on this day! Gonna get in as much as we can while I’m here. pic.twitter.com/dIpMQFPwzm — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) October 27, 2020

Michael Jai White age

Michael Jai White was born on November 10th, 1967. He is currently 53 years of age.

Michael Jai White height

Michael Jai White is 6 feet 1 inch (186 cms) tall. He has a reach of 72 inches (183 cms).

Michael Jai White weight

Michael Jai White is known to be very disciplined about maintaining a weight that facilitates efficiency in martial arts and combat. White usually weighs 215-235 pounds – varying according to his training regime and weight gain/loss for his acting projects.

Michael Jai White UFC record

Michael Jai White has never competed in a professional MMA fight. Although White is considered a knowledgable martial artist, he has previously stated that he decided not to pursue a career as a professional fighter.

Resultantly, White never competed in a professional combat sports fight. Nevertheless, White has indeed competed in martial arts tournaments, including Karate tournaments.

Michael Jai White has notably asserted that his martial arts training aims to prepare him to defeat any fighter in the world. That said, White has, at times, drawn the ire of professional fighters. For instance, UFC welterweight star Mike Perry challenged MJW to a fight.

Michael Jai White responded by suggesting that he’s more than capable of defeating Mike Perry in a fight. White also clarified that he has nothing against Perry. MJW stated:

“I think he’s his biggest enemy. And I’m not his problem. He’s his biggest problem.”

Michael Jai White also recently expressed his willingness to face boxing legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in an exhibition boxing match.

I just feel like #KimboSlice would beat the fuck outta @MichaelJaiWhite and his tone in the video really bothered me. He should fight me backyard bare knuckle because I would like to learn this “prison movie technique” he was talking about #PPV #Or #For #Free 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 4, 2020