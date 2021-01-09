Michael Jai White vs Mike Tyson: Did the Hollywood actor actually fight the heavyweight boxer?

No. Michael Jai White didn’t fight Mike Tyson. The dream fight between the Hollywood actor and the heavyweight boxer hasn’t come to fruition as of yet. Michael Jai White however, has stated that he is open to a fight with Mike Tyson

During a recent appearance on Vlad TV, Michael Jai White asserted that he’s willing to fight Mike Tyson. Vlad and Michael Jai White were discussing the possibility of the latter facing Mike Tyson in an exhibition boxing match.

Interestingly enough, Michael Jai White had played the role of Mike Tyson in the 1995 movie ‘Tyson’. The movie was based on Mike Tyson’s journey from his troubled childhood years till his imprisonment and subsequent return to the sport of boxing.

Michael Jai White is a lifelong martial artist

Michael Jai White started training Jujutsu (the Japanese close-combat martial arts) at the age of seven. Additionally, he’s trained in Kyokushin Karate, Shotokan Karate, Goju-Ryu, Wushu, Tang Soo Do, Kobudo, Taekwondo, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

MJW is also known for being one of the most open-minded martial arts practitioners, as he respects and trains in several other martial arts forms such as Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, wrestling, and many other martial art forms that he may not have trained in before.

Although one ought to note that apart from the more traditional martial arts mentioned earlier, Michael Jai White has trained extensively in Muay Thai, kickboxing, boxing, and wrestling, in recent years. White has also often noted that he’s sparred with some of the top MMA fighters in the world.

Michael Jai White is highly disciplined and respects his fellow martial artists

Another fact that Michael Jai White fans worldwide are well aware of is that – as he himself has often stated – he doesn’t share the footage of his actual sparring sessions. White believes that what happens in these sparring sessions should be between the fighters and other witnesses present at the sessions, rather than be revealed to others.

One of the basic tenets of the fight game is that sparring stories generally stay within the gym, hereby emphasizing the respect that fighters have for the people they train with. MJW has often been praised for strictly adhering to this honorable martial arts code.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2005, impressed one and all with his performance against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. in their exhibition boxing match in November 2020. The fight was declared a split draw, but many believed that Tyson had done more than enough to warrant a win on the judges’ scorecards.

Mike Tyson has stated that he intends to continue competing in exhibition boxing matches for charity. This, in turn, might open up the possibility of Tyson facing Michael Jai White in an exhibition boxing contest in the days to come.

Would you like to see Michael Jai White fight Mike Tyson? Sound off in the comments.