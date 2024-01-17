With three months remaining before the marquee event, Dana White finally announced the big fight confirmation that everyone was looking forward to.

UFC 300 to feature a BMF title fight!

After being rumored and reported for a while, Dana White finally confirmed the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. The fight will be contested at 155 lbs. and go down on the UFC 300 card on April 13.

White also announced that Jim Miller will star at the event after all and take on fellow veteran Bobby Green.

Sean Strickland "might murder somebody"

Sean Strickland recently reflected on his UFC 296 scuffle with Dricus du Plessis in an interview with ESPN's Megan Olivi, where he reiterated how he could get murderous in altercations.

"I literally tell you guys all day long that there's been situations in my life where I've almost murdered a man and you guys think I'm joking? I tell you guys, I tell the UFC, I tell the fans, 'listen guys, I don't like to leave my house because I put myself in altercations and at a pinch, I might murder somebody and I don't want to lose my life'."

He also explained why he asked Gilbert Burns' wife and kids to move before attacking du Plessis - "I don't want to hurt a child."

Sean Strickland knows why Israel Adesanya "crumbled as a human being"

Sean Strickland has always been critical of how Israel Adesanya lives his life. From painting his nails to his love for anime, there's almost nothing 'The Last Stylebender' can do that won't earn Strickland's mockery.

Speaking with Megan Olivi, Strickland also touched upon the topic of Adesanya losing his title and being charged with a DUI:

"At some point, we all lose. And you could be like Izzy laying in a bathtub with flower petals and you could have an entourage and people following you around, but at some point, someone is going to make fun of you for having s** with your dog and then you're going to f**king crumble as a human being and get a DUI."

Strickland is fighting Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend and he is convinced that he will knock the South African out.

Is the UFC hiding Islam Makhachev?

While Dana White has claimed Islam Makhachev is injured and unfit to compete, the lightweight champion is enjoying his time skiing and wrestling in the snow, possibly in his hometown Dagestan.

After Makhachev uploaded a video of the same on his Instagram on Tuesday, fans once again suspected that there was something fishy going on with his hiatus. Some even went ahead and assumed he has failed a drug test and the promotion is trying to protect him until the suspension is over.

While it's highly unlikely that UFC would hide a failed drug test, fans are free to make their own speculations and they are clearly doing so.

Michael 'Venom' Page x Tom Aspinall

Michael 'Venom' Page is training with Tom Aspinall ahead of his UFC 299 debut against Kevin Holland.

It's good to see Aspinall take a break from calling out Jon Jones and help out a fellow Brit in the gym.

Mackenzie Dern steps in on short notice

After Tatiana Suarez pulled out of UFC 298 due to an injury, Mackenzie Dern stepped in on short notice against Amanda Lemos.

The event, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria's featherweight title fight, will go down on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California.

