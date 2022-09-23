"She's currently pregnant" - Mike Perry willing to fight Nate Diaz in his backyard only if UFC legend's team members don't attack his girlfriend

Mike Perry is willing to fight Nate Diaz bareknuckle anytime, anywhere, as long as nobody from the Diaz army punches his pregnant wife.

Perry has found tremendous success since parting ways with the UFC to compete for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Since beating Bellator superstar Michael 'Venom' Page, 'Platinum' has been vocal about who he wants to fight next.

Watch Mike Perry get his hand raised against MVP below:

Mike Perry just defeated MVP and called out Jake Paul #BKFC Mike Perry just defeated MVP and called out Jake Paul #BKFC https://t.co/N2dfimQzrP

Diaz is currently the biggest free agent in combat sports. Perry has repeatedly called him out but under one condition. During an interview with MMAFighting, 'Platinum' had this to say:

"I think it's a big possibility that Nate Diaz wants to challenge himself against me for the fans in this sport of bareknuckle boxing for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. We can do it in California in his backyard. I know that comes with his people crowding up on my people. As long as nobody punches my girlfriend because you know she be at the fights and she's currently pregnant."

After successfully beating MVP, both 'Platinum' and BKFC seem to be craving another super fight. Since Diaz is free from his UFC contract, anything is possible. With that said, the Stockton native seems to have his eyes on a different fight.

Watch Mike Perry call out Nate Diaz below:

Mike Perry thinks he and Nate Diaz should fight to determine who takes on Jake Paul next

Jake Paul's next boxing opponent will be Anderson Silva. After that, some believe Diaz could be next to fight 'The Problem Child.' Meanwhile, Perry is still trying to land a boxing match against the YouTuber and had this to say during the same interview with MMAFighting:

"If me and Nate Diaz are both trying to get this Jake Paul fight, I honestly think that we should have a fight to see who deserves that fight if he [Paul] can get past [Anderson Silva]."

Despite efforts from the BKFC superstar, Paul will likely fight Diaz next if he beats Silva. Perry has done a phenomenal job building his platform, but most prize fighters won't be willing to crossover to bareknuckle. This could potentially forcing 'Platinum' to leave his comfort zone.

