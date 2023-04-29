Mike Tyson detailed the fighting career of the legendary Tom Molineaux.

In the late 1700s, slaves were pinned against each other in boxing matches, with a small opportunity to earn their freedom. Molineaux emerged as possibly the greatest boxer among slaves, leading to his freedom and a $500 award. The Virginia native moved to London and took on the best fighter at the time, Tom Cribb.

During an episode of his podcast, Mike Tyson was talking to one of Molineaux’s ancestors and had this to say about the boxing legend:

“He was the best slave fighter in America. Nobody in America on the slave plantation could beat him, and he won his freedom, but you don’t understand, people won their freedom. He wanted freedom and his owner gave him $500 in the 1700s, late 1700s. Could you imagine, $500? After that, he beat all the slaves. He can’t fight slaves no more.”

Mike Tyson continued by saying:

“He’s not a slave no more, so he beats all the American free fighters. He sleeps on the floor. He could beat every man in a fair fight in America, so they call for him to beat the greatest fighter they’ve known since the beginning of England, his name is Tom Cribb.

"Napoleon bet $5,000, bet a bunch of money on his great-uncle. Napoleon was a slave master, who hates blacks, don’t believe in black republic. He bet around a couple thousand dollars on your great, great uncle to beat Cribb.”

Boxing History @BoxingHistory Depiction of Tom Molineaux, aka the "Virginia Slave," 1800s fighter born into slavery who fought his way to freedom. Molineaux traveled to England and trained with another freed slave named Bill Richmond. Molineaux twice challenged for the heavyweight championship of England. Depiction of Tom Molineaux, aka the "Virginia Slave," 1800s fighter born into slavery who fought his way to freedom. Molineaux traveled to England and trained with another freed slave named Bill Richmond. Molineaux twice challenged for the heavyweight championship of England. https://t.co/hTEL8z3cqr

Tom Molineaux, the fighter discussed by Mike Tyson, has a documented boxing record of 5-3-1

Once Tom Molineaux moved to London, he secured two recorded victories against Jack Burrows and Tom Blake. In 1810, Molineaux took on English champion Tom Cribb, losing in the 35th round despite a valiant effort.

Nine months later, Molineaux lost against Cribb for a second time after scoring a win against William Rimmer. The Virginia native ended his career with a 5-3-1 record. It should be noted that there were likely dozens, and possibly hundreds, of fights that were never confirmed. He died on August 4, 1818, at the age of 34.

GullahMuseumSC @GullahSc Pugilism, or boxing, was the height of fashion in early Regency England when an upstart American—a Gullah Geechee man named Tom Molineaux—arrived on its shores in 1809 to become possibly the first American sports star. Pugilism, or boxing, was the height of fashion in early Regency England when an upstart American—a Gullah Geechee man named Tom Molineaux—arrived on its shores in 1809 to become possibly the first American sports star. https://t.co/IsLfCZEaAB

Poll : 0 votes