"It's gonna be good" - Mike Tyson predicts Logan Paul's chances against Floyd Mayweather

On a recent episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Mike Tyson discussed Paul's upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson himself is fresh-off his return fight and shared the card with Jake Paul, but the veteran boxer had a harsh reality check for older brother Logan. Tyson was quite straightforward with his prediction of the big 2021 fight and believes that Floyd will "beat Logan Paul's a**."

However, Tyson also added that the fight would be a good showdown, given the fact that Logan Paul will at least fight back.

“Floyd will beat his fu**ing a**. But it’s gonna be good. It’s gonna be good, he’ll fight back though,” Mike Tyson told co-host Mike Majlak.

The upcoming showdown between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather will be the former's first fight since his loss against KSI. Mayweather last fought in 2018 in a dominant win over Tenshin Nasukawa, and the multi-time world champion will aim to replicate a similar performance against Logan Paul.

When is Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather will take place on February 20, 2021. By winning the showdown, Floyd will aim to improve his unbeaten streak to 51-0.

Despite having not fought since his New Year's Eve 2018 win over Nasukawa, Mayweather will be the obvious favorite to beat Logan Paul. Logan himself will look to make history, and if he does pull off a win, it could be considered the biggest upset in combat sports history.

His younger brother Jake Paul has also been making all the noise as of late, and after his recent win over Nate Robinson, Jake even called out Conor McGregor on multiple occasions.

The younger Paul brother even has caught the attention of Dillon Danis and UFC President Dana White, who has claimed that he might have UFC Champion Amanda Nunes fight Jake Paul instead. Former UFC fighter Ben Askren, meanwhile, has offered his services to box Jake.

2021 could indeed be a big year for the Paul brothers, who have made the headlines in the world of combat sports with their antics.