MMA News: "Mini Khabib" joins Robin Black for 'McGregor Vs. Khabib' Breakdown.

Enjoy the Hostilities!

What's the story?

The UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's youngest superfan 'Mini Khabib' has partnered with MMA Breakdown specialist Robin Black for a 'One Minute' technical analysis of the UFC 229 headliner "McGregor Vs Khabib".

Friends for life now. 🤘🏻🤘🏻 https://t.co/OucgGpIBn9 — Robin Black (@robinblackmma) October 4, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Robin Black is a world renowned Mixed Martial Arts expert and analyst. He is known for his passionate style and unique psychological and technical breakdown. Mr. Black is one among the top talents in combat sports broadcasting. He was a Glam Rock sensation before gracing the Canadian MMA TV. He is also a frequent guest at the JRE podcast.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's youngest superfan 'Mini Khabib' can be spotted wearing a papakha hat (Khabib hat) during most of the UFC events. She usually gets a place next to the UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov during open workouts and similar events.

She even got an opportunity to be on live TV by going into the UFC Octagon for the post-fight Interview after Nurmagomedov defeated Edson Barbosa.

People always ask how I became such a huge mma fan at such a young age so I thought I would share my story. Hopefully this answers any questions and explains my love for the sport and my appreciation to everyone who supports the sport .#ufc #khabibtime #UFC25YEARS pic.twitter.com/onntFlZnF1 — Mini Khabib (@Mini_Khabib) April 25, 2018

The heart of the matter

In the 'One Minute' Breakdown with "Mini Khabib", Robin Black jokingly proposed that Nurmagomedov may rush towards McGregor and get KO'ed. The highly biased guest was quick to disagree with the expert and corrected him by stating that Khabib is going to take down and submit McGregor.

Robin who seemed to appreciate the celebrity guests presence affirmed her statement and added that its possible that McGregor gets taken down and mauled before getting submitted. The video ends with duo collectively stating her iconic catchphrase, "It's Khabib time".

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

