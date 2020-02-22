MMA Champion Zhang Weili leaving China to avoid Coronavirus issues ahead of UFC 248'

With the Coronavirus outbreak in China, there has been panic with news leaking out regarding the threatening nature of the disease. The disease has proven to be incredibly infectious and for Chinese UFC Champion Zhang Weili, it is proving to be quite the obstacle to her journey to UFC 248.

At the event in Las Vegas, Weili Zhang is set to defend her UFC Women's Strawweight Championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight was in doubt due to the magnitude of the Coronavirus outbreak, but a few days ago, there was finally good news.

Zhang Weili was cleared to travel to the United States and had secured a US VISA. She had said that she would be able to finally begin training properly and start losing weight, with her fight less than 3 weeks away.

However, despite the visa, there was reason to worry until she arrived in the US. After taking a long break-journey, first to Thailand and then to Abu Dhabi, Zhang's manager Brian Butler told ESPN that she was going to be traveling to Las Vegas tonight. With her cleared to travel, she will set up camp in Las Vegas and complete her training.

Zhang Weili is set to defend her title against Joanna on 8th March as the co-main event at UFC 248.