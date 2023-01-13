MMA fans have been reacting to a hilarious video of an MMA fighter pausing to put his opponent's mouth guard back in before relentlessly landing shots once again.

In a clip that's doing the rounds on Twitter, one of the fighters is in a dominant top mount position. He notices that his opponent's mouth guard has fallen out so the fighter stops, picks it up and places it back in his opponent's mouth before raining down punches.

Check out the clip below (courtesy Red Corner MMA):

Red Corner MMA @RedCorner_MMA Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him 🤣 Gave his opponent’s mouthpiece back just to beat the sh*t out of him 🤣 https://t.co/HWOQv5OnpE

The clip has caused a stir amongst fans, with one fan suggesting that it perfectly encapsulates both being a savage and a gentleman:

"I'm here to bring the pain, but in a respectful way"

🍒Cereza☀️ @CerezaSunshyne @RedCorner_MMA I’m here to bring the pain., but in a respectful way @RedCorner_MMA I’m here to bring the pain., but in a respectful way

Another fan compared the moment to offering somebody an umbrella in the rain before pushing them into a river:

"That's like giving someone an umbrella before throwing him in a river!!"

Twitter user @antonieng admitted the clip demonstrates why he loves combat sports:

"Gotta love combat sports. Bloody brutality with a dash of grace."

Ant @antonieng 🏻 @RedCorner_MMA Gotta love combat sports. Bloody brutality with a dash of grace. @RedCorner_MMA Gotta love combat sports. Bloody brutality with a dash of grace. 👌🏻

Check out more fan reactions below:

Chop City² @ChopDewey @RedCorner_MMA Hes like "hey bro, you're gonna need this - it absorbs 30% of the beat down I'm about to give you" @RedCorner_MMA Hes like "hey bro, you're gonna need this - it absorbs 30% of the beat down I'm about to give you"

Chop City² @ChopDewey @RedCorner_MMA Hes like "hey bro, you're gonna need this - it absorbs 30% of the beat down I'm about to give you" @RedCorner_MMA Hes like "hey bro, you're gonna need this - it absorbs 30% of the beat down I'm about to give you"

🚨DADDY🚨 @__dagger___ @RedCorner_MMA I could imagine Glover doing this exact thing. @RedCorner_MMA I could imagine Glover doing this exact thing.

Stone @Keystone_Sponge @RedCorner_MMA Good thing his cup didn’t fly out @RedCorner_MMA Good thing his cup didn’t fly out

Former MMA fighter Michael Bisping weighs in on Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov

This weekend's UFC Vegas 67 kicks off the new year for the UFC. The main event features a bout between Nassourdine Imavov and late replacement Sean Strickland.

Imavov was due to face Kelvin Gastelum in the headliner, but a nasty staph infection to the face ruled Gastelum out of the contest. The fight against Strickland will be contested at 205lbs instead of 185lbs, due to 'Tarzan' jumping in at short notice.

Former middleweight champ Michael Bisping weighed in on the bout. According to 'The Count', whilst he respects 'Tarzan's' MMA ability, he believes Strickland hasn't had enough time to prepare for a five-round fight against Imavov:

"Strickland's good, and he's awkward. Imavov's the better grappler and probably hits a bit harder. Strickland uses a lot of jabs. But he can frustrate people with his movement, he can be very elusive and I think he'll do the same thing. I've got Imavov, simply because it's five rounds and it's short notice [for Strickland]. I don't think Sean, he's not gonna knock him out. But you never know."

Catch the clip below:

Poll : 0 votes